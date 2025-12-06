Five Ravens Stars Enter Top 10 in Pro Bowl Votes

The Baltimore Ravens continue to rack up recognition, and the latest Pro Bowl fan voting makes it clear why.

Five Ravens rank inside the top 10 at their positions: Center Tyler Linderbaum at third, safety Kyle Hamilton at fourth, inside linebacker Roquan Smith at fifth, fullback Patrick Ricard at seventh, and rookie kicker Tyler Loop at eighth. This mix of veterans, rising stars, and a rookie specialist shows how balanced and well-rounded this team has been throughout the season.

Tyler Linderbaum stands out as the anchor of the Ravens offensive line. He continues to perform at a Pro Bowl level even though he has not yet been extended. With the Ravens looking to rebuild their offensive line through pieces like Emery Jones and potentially in this upcoming draft class, there is some risk involved, but Linderbaum represents a sure thing.

He stabilizes the interior protection, controls line calls, and brings the kind of veteran presence that young players need. His performance has kept the unit competitive, and he is arguably the most important piece on offense when it comes to consistent execution and protecting the quarterback.

Defensive Stars and Emerging Talent Make Their Mark

Pro Bowl fan voting top 10 by position pic.twitter.com/i4mdIDhvvb — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 1, 2025

On defense, Kyle Hamilton continues to dominate, sitting fourth in fan voting. He has been everywhere this season, showing range, instincts, and the ability to make big plays in multiple roles. His versatility has transformed the Ravens secondary into one of the most dynamic units in the league. Roquan Smith comes in at fifth and remains the heartbeat of the defense. He reads plays quickly, sets a physical tone, and keeps the team disciplined and aggressive in high-pressure moments.

Patrick Ricard’s seventh-place ranking at fullback demonstrates his unique value. He consistently creates opportunities in the run game, secures edges, and keeps defenders honest in motion schemes. Even without the spotlight, he continues to contribute at a level few others can match.

Finally, Tyler Loop cracking the top 10 as a rookie kicker is impressive. Earning national recognition this early highlights his composure and consistency under pressure.

Together, these rankings showcase a team that is not just winning games but earning respect across the league. From a veteran anchor on the line to defensive playmakers and emerging talent, the Baltimore Ravens are proving their depth and skill on both sides of the ball, reinforcing their status as a legitimate contender this season.

