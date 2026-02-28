Three Inside LB Standouts From NFL Combine Who Fit Ravens

Even though off-ball linebacker was far from the Baltimore Ravens' most glaring issue on defense last year, as veteran Roquan Smith earned a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod and they received some promising flashes from young players at the position, it is still a spot where they can improve.

Historically, the Ravens have been the best in the league at unearthing and developing undrafted gems at the linebacker position. They also have a strong track record of drafting quality-to-elite players at the position. With 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson heading into the final year of his rookie contract and 2025 fourth-rounder Teddye Buchanan, who usurped him as the starting WILL after two games, coming off a season-ending knee injury, the team needs more depth for the present and future as well as quality competition.

The off-ball linebackers were the third group of prospects to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for testing and on-field drills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and there were several who made the most of the opportunity to boost their stock and further separate themselves from the pack. Here are a trio of the brightest standouts who could help the Ravens defense reinforce their depth at the position.

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

While Ohio State's Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese dazzled with their raw athletic testing numbers, the former Red Raider aced the tests and drills that directly correlate with excelling at the position. Rodriguez didn't crack the top three in the 40-yard dash (4.57), 10-yard split (1.60), vertical leap (38.5") or broad jump (10'1") but his numbers were still solid and he recorded the best marks in both the three-cone (6.9) and 20-yard shuttle (4.19) which highlight his impressive ability to change direction to turn and run to the ball or drop into zone or underneath coverage.

Where he shone the brightest was during the on-field drills, where he was not only fluid in his movements but explosive moving forward and back and caught the ball extremely well. His top speed of 18.43 during the backpedal and react drill was the fastest by any linebacker over the past four years, according to Next Gen Stats. It was also nearly a full mile per hour faster than Reese, who was the next closest with a 17.49 mph.

Rodriguez is one of the most instinctual front-seven defenders in this entire class with a natural feel for the passing game, ability to play physically downhill in run support, and knack for forcing turnovers. In his senior season alone, he led the nation with seven forced fumbles, recorded a career-high four interceptions, broke up six passes and recovered two fumbles on his way to earning First Team All American honors, finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and receiving the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik, given to the nation's top inside linebacker Defensive Player of the Year. He'd be a great new running mate next to Smith, more than capable of filling in at MIKE if he were to miss time with injury, and could potentially replace him someday as the next field general of the defense.

Kyle Louis, Pitt

The former Panther excelled in both the athletic testing and on-field drills, looking smooth and explosive moving through everything. He recorded the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.53), tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split (1.58), had the third-best vertical leap (39.5") and the second-best broad jump. Louis was also just behind Rodriguez for the second-best marks in the three-cone (6.97) and 20-yard shuttle (4.26).

The only reason his relative athletic score doesn't reflect how dynamic and gifted of a prospect he is despite having elite composite speed and explosive grades is because of his size, which at 6'0" and 220 pounds would be more than adequate for a safety but he's listed as a linebacker and is determined to prove he can play the position at the next level. His on-field drills were where he showed off his best traits, which are his ability to move in space as a coverage player when it comes to opening up his hips, dropping and catching the ball well.

Louis is the type of position-less player who would fit right in to Jesse Minter's defense as another defensive weapon that can be deployed on coverage downs to cover running backs, tight ends, some slot receivers and spy the quarterback. Over his past two seasons in college with the Panthers, he totaled 182 total tackles, including 24 for a loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The 21-year-old's stock has steadily been on the rise since he showed up and showed out at the Panini Senior Bowl and has risen from an early Day 3 pick to a seemingly lock to come off the board in the second or third round by a team like the Ravens, who'd have a versatile role in place for him.

Kyle Louis is one of the best coverage LB prospects that I’ve seen in recent years



Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

The former Longhorn is one of the top prospects at the position who isn't being talked about enough, but reminded everyone why he should be with how he performed in the athletic testing. He ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.51), tied for the second-best 10-yard split (1.58), had a top 10 vertical leap (37") and the third-best broad jump (10'5"). He didn't do the position drills but produced a relative athletic score of 9.93 ranks 25 out of 3215 linebackers since 1987, which included elite speed and explosion grades.

Hill Jr. is a complete player at the position who can be an asset on all three downs and plays with tremendous physicality. He does some of his best work as a blitzer, with how he knifes and sometimes even bulldozes his way into the backfield, and has 17 career sacks in college to show for it. He's a force against the run as well, with the ability to slip and avoid blocks and bring down ball carriers with authority. Hill Jr. recorded 31.5 tackles for loss in his three seasons to go along with eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions. In coverage, he can click and close, has a good feel in both man and zone and flies from sideline to sideline. Taking him at No. 45 overall, if he's still on the board, would be the Ravens' best shot at landing him because he'll be long gone by the time they would be on the clock again on Day 2 in the third round at No. 80 overall.

