Three Standout Edge Rushers From NFL Combine That Fit Ravens

After fielding one of the most potent and productive pass rush units in 2024 that included a pair of outside linebackers who recorded double-digit sacks for the first time in their respective careers, the Baltimore Ravens were one of the worst teams at getting after opposing quarterbacks in 2025.

While short and long-term injuries to front-seven players were a factor, ultimately, they still didn't get enough juice and production off the edges of the defense, resulting in them recording the third-fewest sacks in the league with just 30. Defensive tackle Travis Jones led the team with a career-high five sacks, and no outside linebacker logged more than 4.5.

The edge defenders were the second group of prospects to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for testing and on-field drills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. There were several who made the most of the opportunity to boost their stock and further separate themselves from the pack.

Here are a trio of the brightest standouts from what is viewed as the deepest position group from this year's class who could help the Ravens and new head coach Jesse Minter generate more pressure in 2026 and beyond.

Malachi Lawrence, UCF

The former Knight put forth a more than valiant effort in both the athletic testing and on-field workouts as he was one of the top performers of his entire position group. Lawrence ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.52) and 10-yard split (1.59) of all edge rushers and recorded the second-best vertical leap (40") and broad jump (10'10").

With elite composite speed and explosion grades, his relative athletic score of 9.90 ranks 22nd among 2046 defensive ends since 1987. During his drill work, he was smooth, swift of feet and showed off his great ability to bend around a corner.

Lawrence possesses prototypical size and length at 6-foot4 and 253 pounds with 33 5/8" arms, and his explosiveness shows off on tape with his get-off and first-step quickness. He's already pretty advanced as a pass rusher with an array of moves, counter moves and a relentless motor.

After only appearing in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2022, he burst onto the scene with 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2023, had a solid 2024 campaign with five sacks and six tackles for loss and is coming off a senior season in which he recorded seven sacks and career-highs with 11 tackles for a loss, three batted passes and two forced fumbles.

The 22-year-old is an ascending prospect whose stock is on the rise, who has gone from a fringe Day 2 pick to putting himself in solid second-round consideration so he could be in play for the Ravens at No. 45 and would be a tremendous value selection if he lasted until No. 80 overall.

T.J. Parker, Clemson

The former Tiger didn't test off the charts in terms of the position group overall, but he produced very impressive results for a player of his athletic profile at 6-foot-4 and 263 pounds with more room to grow and 33 1/8" arms.

While his 40-yard dash time of 4.68 ranked ninth among all edges, his 10-yard split of 1.61 tied for the fourth-best and is more of an indicator of how explosive he is off the line of scrimmage. Parker's best work came in the on-field drills, where he moved with discipline, balance, nimble feet, packed a powerful club, and even caught the ball well in coverage drills.

Parker was one of several Clemson players who were expected to ball out this past fall following breakout 2024 campaigns, but fell short of living up to lofty expectations, similarly to the 2025 Ravens. After leading his team with 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and tying for first in FBS with six forced fumbles as a sophomore, he failed to record half as many with just five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and no forced fumbles as a junior.

While his final collegiate season as a whole didn't go as planned, he ended it on a high note with three sacks in a 28-14 win over South Carolina and followed it up with an impressive showing during the week of practice at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.

The 21-year-old is still looked at as a first-round talent, and if he continues to ace the pre-draft process, he could work his way back into top 20 consideration.

Although No. 14 overall still feels like a reach at this time, if the Ravens move back to accumulate more picks in this or next year's draft, which is expected to be loaded by most accounts, he could be a prime target for them anywhere from the late teens to early-to-mid 20s.

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The former Aggie got on his horse and recorded the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among all edge defenders (4.59) and tied off-ball hybrid Arvell Reese of Ohio State for the fastest 10-yard split (1.58).

He did his best work and was his fastest moving through the drills, where, according to Next Gen Stats, he was the only defensive lineman to exceed 14 miles per hour while running through them, with his highest mark being 14.52 mph when turning a corner. It marked the fastest pass rush speed by a prospect at his position since 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson, who reached 14.90. He looked good going through coverage drills as well before he pulled up with what looked like a minor hamstring strain on a rep down the field.

Howell is one of the edge rusher prospects who is being dinged for his lack of arm length, measuring in at 30 1/4", but that didn't stop him from being a destructive force this past fall. He earned First Team All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors after recording a career-high 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

The 22-year-old has the explosive burst and bend around the edge to be an impactful pass rush specialist as a rookie while he develops into a more well-rounded edge defender. He has been linked to the Ravens in some mock drafts, but his range varies, and his lack of length could cause him to fall into the second round, where he'd be an absolute steal at No. 45 overall.

