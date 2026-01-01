Ravens Release Backup OL Before Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they'd released Ben Cleveland, a longtime reserve offensive linemen, mere days before the regular season's finale.

We have waived G Ben Cleveland. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 1, 2026

Cleveland was set to return to the lineup in Week 18, having just served out a three-game suspension he was knocked with for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in February of last year, and the Ravens cut bait with their backup protector just before he was cleared to return to potential action.

The Ravens have one more chance to save their season this weekend, where a rematch against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers will determine which of the former AFC North powers will move onto the playoffs and who'll have to settle for watching from the couch. They already have enough going in between the stakes of the marquee matchup and the availability of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Cleveland's time with the franchise had expired well before the season looked like it needing last-second saving.

Cutting the Constant Distraction

Cleveland's off-the-field headline-drawing never did the organization any favors, but there are plenty of reason to feel underwhelmed with his five fragmented seasons in Baltimore.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Patrick Mekari (65) and guard Ben Cleveland (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He was originally tabbed as a top-100 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, earning a Ravens hat by successfully campaigning as a helpful guard to protect Jackson from imposing pass-rushers. Despite receiving four starting opportunities as a rookie, he'd draw only three more over his next four years in sinking to the depth chart's doldrums.

The Ravens' offensive line has been a source of controversy all season, as they could really use a fresh slab of meat to throw between Jackson and weekly pass-rushers. But as if underwhelming blockers like Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees soaking up those reps wasn't enough, Cleveland still found a way to get lapped by the next generation of linemen. Corey Bullock emerged as a key backup over training camp, while Emery Jones Jr.'s return from injury has pushed the veteran even further down the priority list.

The 6'6" stopper had the imposing physical tools to stick around awhile, but the Ravens' decision to re-sign him to the squad a month after his run-in with the law will go down as one of the worst recent decisions from a usually-respected front office that's continuing to lose credibility. Cleveland wasn't going to help beat the Steelers, nor was he helping accomplish the group's big picture goals in completely running out of leeway.

