Isaiah Likely Blasts Ravens After Loss

The Baltimore Ravens are officially on life support after coughing up a brutal loss to the New England Patriots.

Baltimore was cruising with a 24–13 fourth-quarter lead, then completely let it slip. Surrendering 15 straight points as New England ripped off a comeback that dropped the Ravens to 7–8. That one hurt. Bad.

Now? There’s zero margin for error. With two games left, the Ravens have to run the table just to stay alive; and even that’s not enough on its own. They’ll also need the Pittsburgh Steelers to stumble twice if they want any shot at stealing the AFC North crown.

Next up is a high-stakes road test against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 17. Cold weather, playoff pressure, season on the line.

Safe to say, tensions are rising fast inside that Ravens locker room. And at least one player is already feeling the heat.

Likely’s Raw Reaction Said What The Numbers Already Show

As the Baltimore Ravens filed out of M&T Bank Stadium, players voiced their disappointment. Tight end Isaiah Likely was caught on video jawing with a fan who tried to spin some optimism. Pointing out Baltimore still had a path if they won out.

Likely wasn’t buying it. “We ass as f---,” he fired back, repeating it as he walked off. No spin. Just raw frustration with two games left in the 2025 season.

And honestly? It’s hard to argue. Since 2021, the Ravens have blown 12 fourth-quarter leads of seven-plus points. The most by any team in a five-year NFL window. That’s not bad luck. That’s a pattern. A brutal one.

Even at 7–8, Baltimore’s overall metric ranking sits at 600, which pretty much sums it up: the talent flashes, but the execution disappears when it’s winning time. Close games keep turning into collapse tapes.

Likely’s future in Baltimore is also very much up in the air. The Ravens already locked in fellow tight end Mark Andrews on a three-year extension earlier this season, and with Likely set to hit the open market, there’s a real chance he cashes in elsewhere.

His outburst didn’t feel calculated. It felt exhausted, the same exhaustion the fan base has been carrying. A team once viewed as a legit contender is now defined by late-game meltdowns, razor-thin margins, and a playoff chase that depends just as much on outside help as it does on its own execution. Ravens' future hangs in the balance.

