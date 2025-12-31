John Harbaugh Unlikely to Actually Loose Ravens Gig

No one could have predicted at the beginning of the season that there would be questions surrounding the future of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

The 2025 season has been a near-disaster for the Ravens, who are 8-8 but still one win away from getting into the playoffs as the AFC North champions, heading into their Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with other reporters in the article, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is skeptical that Harbaugh is actually on the hot seat, but more could be on the horizon for him and the Ravens moving forward.

"Harbaugh has three years left on his contract, so I don't anticipate him initiating an exit. But there is at least some intrigue league-wide about whether Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti could have big-picture talks about the future at some point. In other words, I'm not totally getting shut out when I knock on those doors. It's also noteworthy that Harbaugh's mentor is Andy Reid, who had a successful second stint in the NFL when he left Philadelphia. Perhaps that blueprint is not lost on Harbaugh. It could be nothing, but Sunday's game is intriguing beyond the score."

John Harbaugh's job with the Ravens appears to be safe (for now)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Harbaugh is one of the NFL's longest-tenured head coaches, with a 180-112 record as the head man for the Ravens. He has had 12 winning seasons in his 18 years as head coach.

In the postseason, Harbaugh has gone 13-11, winning the Super Bowl in 2012 in his only appearance against the San Francisco 49ers. He has won two or more playoff games in a season just twice in 18 years.

The 2025 season has been rough on Harbaugh, as he dealt with multiple injuries at the start that led to a 1-5 start. Then, even though they went on a decent run with winning seven of the last 10 games, there have been some questionable decisions that have cast doubt over Harbaugh as the head coach, including the decision not to let Derrick Henry on the field in the last two drives of the loss to the New England Patriots in Week 16.

It seems like a hard decision to let a guy like Harbaugh go after the kind of resume he has put together in Baltimore, but it's also fair to question some of the decisions he has made that have put the Ravens in jeopardy of missing the postseason. Even if Harbaugh survives after 2025, which seems likely, his seat will be one of the hottest going into the 2026 campaign if a Super Bowl isn't produced at the end of the season.

