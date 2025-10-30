Ravens Success Should Continue vs. Dolphins
The rubber's really meeting the road for the Baltimore Ravens entering the second half of their marathon of a schedule.
They enjoyed their Week 7 bye week and managed to scrape out a much-needed win in their first week back, handling the Chicago Bears 30-16, and now they have 10 consecutive weeks of regular season football to look forward to in attempting to continue salvaging their playoff hopes.
A 2-5 record certainly won't woo anyone who's just now checking in on the Ravens, but their schedule finally easing up gives them a roadmap to making up for their previously-dropped games against contenders. Up next in their way stand the Miami Dolphins who, at 2-6, have posted similar results to the Ravens while facing a weaker schedule and lacking their fully-healthy upside.
Lamar Jackson Back in Action
Lamar Jackson's return to the field alone was enough for most to consider this a likely win for the Ravens, as they got it done last weekend in a two-touchdown advantage over the Bears with Tyler Huntley under center.
"On Tuesday, Jackson said, "I'm ready to go now," when reporters asked him about his status for this game," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote. "You can take his word over what head coach John Harbaugh said about his status last week. With the two-time NFL MVP back on the field, coupled with Derrick Henry, the Dolphins' 28th-ranked run defense won't have an answer to stop Baltimore's ground game.
"Miami hasn't lost a home game by more than six points this season, but Baltimore needs a momentum-building performance to regain confidence after a slow start. The Ravens roll the Dolphins out of their own stadium on Thursday."
Henry has remained atop scouting reports all season, even while he dealt with an ineffective offensive line that repeatedly sabotaged the star back's attempts at breaking through holes and trucking downfield. He's now strung together back-to-back impactful performances alongside Jackson's replacements, compiling 201 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns as the sole full-time rushing threat.
He could be fully unleashed in Jackson's return, someone else who can frighten a rushing defense as sloppy as Miami's. But as one of Moton's colleagues pointed out, the Ravens haven't guaranteed anything.
"Lamar Jackson is back, but that doesn't mean a still-flawed Ravens team will run away with a short-rest road game against a team that is better than its record," Brad Gagnon rebutted. "Baltimore has lost three straight road games, while the Dolphins haven't been outscored by more than six points in any of their last eight home games. They'll keep this close."
He's fair to point out the rush that Jackson may have to shake off, but detractors have to decide how to weigh their unhealthy schneid against the upside that Jackson-led squads have proven year after year. They've had issues besides availability, with those first few fall losses revealing some deep-seeded issues in how their stars have been deployed and the remaining abilities of the older contributors, but they at least have the potential that the admittedly-feisty Dolphins lack.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!