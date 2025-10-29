Ravens Coaching Staff Put on Masterclass Against Bears
For the first time in 42 days and just the second time during the 2025 season, the Baltimore Ravens emerged from a game victorious after notching a commanding 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears. Coming off their much-needed bye, the team came into Week 8 in desperate need of a win, sitting at 1-5 and in last place in the division standings. They played inspired and executed well in all three phases of the game with their season on the line. Here are some of the top takeaways from another debilitating defeat.
Coaching was excellent for a change
"I thought our defensive coaches had a great gameplan," head coach John Harbaugh said. "It was excellent. It was executed in an excellent way by the players throughout the game. And the offensive coaches had a great gameplan. I thought [offensive coordinator] Todd [Monken] was ... His play calling was just incredible. [It was] on point [and] really effective."
Second-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr's unit bent at times but didn't break, holding Chicago's out of the end zone on three of their four trips into the red zone by forcing a pair of short field goal attempts and a turnover on downs in the final minute to maintain a double-digit margin of victory. Where he was at his best in this game was when it came to calling effective and timely manufactured pressures, with Kyle Hamilton often as the centerpiece.
While the Ravens only finished with one official sack, the two intentional groundings his pressures caused are just as good as sacks. This game marked the first time the defense held back-to-back teams to under 20 points and less than 100 rushing yards since last season, when they did it three straight to close out the regular season and in their Wildcard win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs.
Despite not having his best player, and the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in NFL history, in Lamar Jackson, for the third game in a row, offensive coordinator Monken still called a great game. His unit posted 30 points for the first time since Week 3. They also tallied back-to-back games of 100-plus rushing yards for the first time all season, with 177 — third-most this year.
The offense finished with over 300 yards of total offense for the first time since Week 4. Monken stayed committed to the run, while still dialing up aggressive shot plays down the field through the air. The team went 3-of-5 for touchdowns in the red zone and was much better at converting in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
"I think he did a lot of great things with different personnel groups to make us less predictable and put guys in the right positions, and I think it showed with just how we're moving the ball, getting first downs and getting points on most of our drives to the end of them," Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard said. "Obviously, we want to have touchdowns at the end of every drive, but getting points is big, especially for the offense and our morale of moving the ball and getting points."
Tyler Huntley remains the perfect backup for Baltimore
Leading the Ravens to their first victory without their two-time league MVP under center since Week 16 of the 2022 season was the same player who was also at the helm of that game. After getting promoted to the new No. 2 quarterback over fellow veteran Cooper Rush on Friday, Huntley made his 15th career start and showed once again that he should've been the primary backup to Jackson all along.
The sixth-year veteran not only played a clean game by not turning the ball over but he was both aggressive and highly efficient as a passer, completing 17-of-22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 116.9. He gashed the Bears' defense for an additional 53 yards on the ground with his legs, picking up several key first-down conversions. The growth in his game from processing and decision-making standpoints, with how he found and connected with his targets down the field and the scrambling element, while not on Jackson's level, was comparable enough to run their regular offense.
"I don't think he could have played any better than that," Harbaugh said. "It's one of those things that you just really could never predict, but it's the way things work sometimes."
Nate Wiggins continues to emerge
The second-year pro has been the Ravens' best and most durable cornerback this year, and he put that on display once again in this game. Prior to the bye week, he asked the coaching staff if he could start shadowing the opposing team's best or most complete outside wide receivers. Against the Bears, that meant matching up against fellow 2024 first-rounder Rome Odunze.
The two rising stars had several contested battles in 1-on-1 coverage that weren't going in Wiggins' favor in the first half as Odunze caught first down passes of 13, 7, and 21 yards and an illegal contact penalty against him, but he would have the last laugh and make the tide-turning play of the game.
"First half, yes, they were throwing at me," Wiggins said. "I mean, they get paid too, so he's going to get his. But, I didn't doubt myself."
With just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Bears backed up inside their own 10-yard line, Wiggins undercut a pass over the middle that was intended for Odunze to record the first turnover of the game for either team and his second interception of he season. Two plays later, the Ravens' offense extended their lead back to double figures. Wiggins finished the game with a season-high seven total tackles, including 6 solos and one for a loss on a blown-up quick screen, and a pass breakup.
"I feel like I've grown over the last year, more mature and I'm at the top of my game right now.," Wiggins said. "I feel like no receiver can match up with me, so why not put me on that guy?"
Keaton Mitchell needs to be even more involved
After four weeks of sitting on the shelf as a healthy scratch followed by a couple of appearances where he was sparsely used, the third-year running back finally got a chance to shine in the second half of this game and made the most of his opportunities. On his first carry, he went for 25 yards, ripped off 39 yards on his second kickoff return, and had another chunk run of 13 yards, finishing with 109 all-purpose yards.
With their offense struggling to stay on the field and generate explosive plays with Jackson out, the Ravens went into the bye week wanting to get Mitchell more involved in the gameplan each week. They were successful in doing just that against the Bears and should ramp it up even more moving forward. Five-time Pro Bowl starter Derrick Henry should still average around 20 carries a game, but sprinkling in the explosive former undrafted speedster more often as a change of pace or sometimes even on the field at the same time would make their rushing attack and offense as a whole even more dangerous.
"I thought he made a big statement," Harbaugh said. "I just really did. It's great to see. He's been working hard, and he got his chance. He proved to be ready for it, and the time was right. We just have to keep building on that going forward."
AFC North appears ripe for the picking
Not only did the Ravens finally snap their losing streak in this game, but they were the only team in the division to win in Week 8. They also looked like the best of the bunch despite not having their best player in the lineup but expected to return as soon as this Thursday when they travel to his home state to take on the Miami Dolphins in primetime.
With their overall team health improving and schedule softening up while the upcoming slates for the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers and banged up Bengals looking much more daunting, the Ravens are well-positioned to turn their once bleak fortunes around and contend for a third straight division crown.
