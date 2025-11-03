Legacy of Ex-Ravens Justin Tucker Takes Another Blow
The past year has not been kind to former Baltimore Ravens legendary kicker Justin Tucker both on and off the field.
Last season was by far the worst of what has been an otherwise sterling career worthy of Hall of Fame enshrinement someday. He missed a career-high 8 field goal attempts and tied his career-high in missed extra points with 2. It caused him to temporarily lose the mantle of the most accurate kicker in NFL history before regaining it down the stretch.
Tucker's 13-year tenure with the Ravens came to an end following the aftermath of scathing allegations of sexual misconduct that number over a dozen and resulted in him being suspended by the NFL for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season, though he vehemently maintains his stance of being innocent of any wrongdoing.
Ravens Replace Justin Tucker with Rookie
The Ravens moved on and made rookie Tyler Loop the first player at the position ever drafted in the 30-year history of the franchise. His former understudy and fellow University of Texas, Cameron Dicker, usurped him for the top spot on the most accurate of all-time list with a career successful field goal percentage of 94, which he reached following Week 2 of the 2025 regular season.
About a month and a half later, Tucker would see yet another one of his prestigious NFL records fall at the leg of another young up-and-comer. This one, however, was bound to happen given the proliferation of strong-legged specialists entering the league and the adoption of K-balls, making long-distance attempts from 50-plus more commonplace and less rare than they were in the first half of his career.
During the first week of the preseason, Jacksonville Jaguars second-year kicker Cam Little unofficially broke Tucker's record for the longest successful attempt in NFL history when he made a 70-yarder with what looked like room to spare. He officially broke it in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders when he drilled a 68-yarder for his team's first points of the game in what ended up being a dramatic 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Both of Little's historic feats came at the end of the first half of each game. Tucker held the previous record of 66 yards since Week 3 of the 2021 season, and it required a favorable bounce off the crossbar to go through the uprights. What made the mystique of his record-breaking kick more awe-inspiring and memorable was the fact that it was a game-winner over the Detroit Lions, not a relatively inconsequential attempt at history that would've likely landed short of the crossbar but still gone out of bounds on the final play of the second quarter.
Who's next?
All records are meant to be broken, and Little is far from the only rising star at the kicker position with a penchant for booming the ball through the uprights from great distances. His historic boot is already the sixth attempt from 60-plus that has been made this season at the halfway point, so it might not stand nearly as long as Tucker's did for half a decade.
It feels like the only reason that Dallas Cowboys First Team All Pro Brandon Aubrey hasn't broken the record yet is that his team hasn't given him the chance yet. He nearly matched Tucker's career-long against the Ravens in Week 3 of last season when he drilled a career-long 65-yarder with plenty of room to spare. The former professional soccer player turned elite specialist has made 60-plus-yard kicks in each of his first three seasons, including a 64-yarder in Week 2 this year.
Tucker will still go down as arguably the greatest kicker of all-time, not because of his records but for the fact that he was the gold standard of excellence for the position for a decade. He will be remembered more for his high-pressure kicks to win big games and longstanding consistency that made his rare misses feel like a once-in-a-lifetime event prior to his dramatic drop-off last season.
