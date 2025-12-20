NFL Insider Calls for Second Chance for Former Ravens' Justin Tucker

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is officially back on the NFL radar.

The longtime Ravens kicker was cut loose by Baltimore in May after 13 seasons, following an NFL investigation tied to sexual misconduct allegations. Earlier this year, the Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas accused the 36-year-old of misconduct stemming from incidents between 2012 and 2016.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared clips of Tucker’s performances on X and floated the idea of a comeback.

"Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker spends his off-seasons helping raise money for the Catholic Church by singing opera," Kleiman wrote. "One of the best kickers of all time deserves a second chance. He has done this for many years"

On the field, Tucker was already coming off the roughest stretch of his career. In 2024, he connected on just 73.3% of his field-goal attempts (22-for-30), ranking 26th out of 29 kickers with at least 10 starts. Among kickers who played all 17 games, he finished dead last. Every one of his eight misses came from 40 yards or deeper. For context, his previous career low was 82.5% back in 2015. He also clanked two extra points, only the second time in his career he’s missed more than one PAT in a season.

Since stepping away from football, Tucker hasn’t exactly gone quiet. Instead of grinding tape and timing snaps, he’s been sharpening a very different skill — opera singing. Tucker has spent his offseason performing in churches to help raise money for charity, trading stadium roars for vaulted ceilings and acoustics.

Justin Tucker might be lining up for another shot in the league — just not from the hash marks yet.

Colts Kick the Tires as Justin Tucker’s NFL Comeback Tour Rolls On

The Indianapolis Colts brought the veteran kicker in for a tryout on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire. Marking Tucker’s second look of the season after serving a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

He became eligible for reinstatement on November 11, and the carousel started spinning shortly after. The New Orleans Saints also kicked the tires earlier this year before ultimately going another direction.

Tucker, a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro, has consistently denied the allegations, calling them “unequivocally false” in a social media statement back in the spring. That post has since been deleted, but his stance hasn’t changed.

Last month, NFL Network reported that the Super Bowl champ had interest from multiple teams around the league. Now, with the Colts giving him a workout, Tucker’s comeback bid is officially in live reps territory. Meanwhile, the Ravens are gearing up for a showdown with the Patriots.

Whether this turns into a signed contract or just another preseason rep on the tryout circuit remains to be seen. But make no mistake: the leg that once felt automatic is getting another chance to prove it still belongs on an NFL sideline.

