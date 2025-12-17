Ravens Safety's Game-Changing Play Earns AFC Defensive Honors

The Baltimore Ravens finally had a defensive highlight last week, and it came in the form of safety Alohi Gilman. Acquired midseason from the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade that sent Odafe Oweh and a first-round pick to LA, Gilman has quickly started to make an impact.

In a 24-0 shutout of the Bengals, one of the few bright spots for the Ravens’ defense this season, Gilman turned heads with a huge interception return. Kyle Van Hoy’s pick set him up, and Gilman raced 84 yards to the end zone, showcasing his speed, awareness, and playmaking ability. On top of that, he recorded eight tackles, proving he’s not just a turnover specialist but a reliable presence in the secondary.

Turnover Machine in Action

Gilman’s performance is particularly noteworthy considering the chatter around him earlier in the season. Critics questioned his tackling and wondered if the Ravens had overpaid in the trade, giving up a first-round pick for a midseason addition. Those concerns are fading fast.

Gilman consistently forces turnovers, giving the Ravens momentum and creating game-changing opportunities. His impact has been felt beyond the stat sheet as well, setting an example for a secondary that’s needed playmakers all year.

There’s a hint of the Notre Dame safety influence here, like Kyle Hamilton’s ability to change a game without always being the headline. Gilman doesn’t just show up on paper — he forces the kind of plays that shift the tide, and Baltimore’s defense has been better for it.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week is @alohigilman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RKfZl5Iqmg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2025

Trade Looks Like a Win

The Ravens’ gamble on Gilman is starting to pay off. At one point this season, Baltimore’s defense began to show marked improvement, ranking second in points allowed, seventh in EPA per play, and ninth in success rate — a noticeable jump from earlier struggles. Gilman’s presence in the secondary has been a big factor, helping the Ravens create more stops and turnovers while adding stability to a group that’s faced injuries and inconsistency.

The Bengals game was the clearest example yet of what Gilman can bring: a player who makes decisive, explosive plays when the defense needs it most. After a shaky start to the season and some skepticism about the trade, it looks like the Ravens got the boost they hoped for.

Alohi Gilman isn’t just filling a spot in the secondary — he’s changing the way the Ravens defend, and if he keeps this up, that midseason trade could be remembered as one of Baltimore’s smartest moves.

