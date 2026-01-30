Elite Pass Rusher Falls to Ravens in Latest Mock Draft

After recording the second-most sacks in the league in 2024 with two edge rushers reaching double-digits with career-high totals, the Baltimore Ravens pass rush went from a highly productive strength for the team to an underwhelming liability in 2025. Their 30 sacks were the third-fewest in the league, and no player came close to double figures individually, with defensive tackle Travis Jones' career-high five leading the team.

The defense's inability to close out games was directly tied to their inability to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks throughout and especially late in the fourth quarter. There hasn't been an elite edge rusher in the trenches capable of taking over and wreaking havoc in games for the Ravens since franchise all-time sack leader Terrell Suggs headlined the unit nearly a decade ago.

If the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft unfolds the way NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has it slated to in his initial mock draft of this year's cycle, Baltimore's wait for a star edge rusher would be over. The former pro player-turned-scout and then analyst has Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. lasting until the Ravens are on the clock at No. 14 overall, and general manager Eric DeCosta does not hesitate to turn in the card.

"The return of former Baltimore assistant Jesse Minter as the team's new head coach could help the Ravens return to their beat 'em up defensive roots, especially if they add an energetic combo player with pass-rush skills," Brooks wrote. "Despite lacking ideal measurables, Bain dominated throughout the College Football Playoff (five sacks), suggesting his skills can translate to the pro game."

Rueben Bain Jr. best reps from the College Football Playoff



Looked like a future top 10 pick, regardless of arm length… pic.twitter.com/n5Q7XfkZM0 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 27, 2026

Bain Jr. would be a perfect fit in the Ravens defense with all the traits he brings to the table, both as an edge setter and penetrator against the run and a pass rusher with the schematic flexibility to lineup inside in sub-packages. He finished his college career with 20.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for loss, the bulk of which came in his last season when he logged a career-high 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss during Miami's defense-led run to the national championship game. He was named First Team All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year this past season. As a freshman, he was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

The only reason Bain Jr. isn't being touted as or universally recognized as the top edge rusher or overall defender in this year's class is the "lack of ideal measurables" that Brooks eluded to, which are mainly attributed to his lack of prototypical arm length. However, that shouldn't overshadow his explosive get-off, ability to bend the corner, knack for gaining leverage as the low man more often than not and incredible strength at the point of attack in the run game.

Bain is worth trading up for

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) escapes coverage against Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Trevonte Sylvester (70) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As awesome as it would be if the former Hurricane would be able land in the Ravens' lap with their original pick in the first round as Brooks predicts, there's a higher likelihood that he comes off the board at some point in the top 10. To ensure or at least give him the best chance at getting Bain Jr. to Baltimore, DeCosta might have to move up to make it happen.

There are at least four teams in the back-half of the top 10 picks who, like the Ravens, desperately need to upgrade and bring in reinforcement on the edge of their respective defenses. The two most glaring are amongst their fiercest rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 10 overall and the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9 overall, which is where Brooks' colleague and former Ravens scout, Daniel Jeremiah, had Bain Jr. going in his first mock draft.

The target range to trade up for is either at No. 7 overall to the Washington Commanders or No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Saints. Pairing Bain Jr. with 2025 second-round pick Mike Green, who was viewed as a top 15 talent last year and only fell out of the first round due to off-field concerns, would give the Ravens and Minter a young, dynamic edge rushing duo that could blossom into one of, if not the best in the league.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!