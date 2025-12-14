Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Continues Historic Run

The Baltimore Ravens put together a performance that reminded everyone why this team is dangerous when it turns up in the second half of the season.

In a 24-0 shutout over the Bengals, Baltimore showed they’re still very much in the playoff conversation, even if there’s work left to do. This was a statement win after the Thanksgiving matchup in Cincinnati ended with a 32-14 loss, showing just how much has changed in a few weeks. Today, the Ravens played smart, physical, and aggressive, and it all started with Lamar Jackson controlling the game on his terms.

Lamar Finds Rhythm and Keeps the Streak Alive

Jackson has been unstoppable in the late season, and today’s performance only extends his remarkable streak to 16-0 during weeks 15 through 18. He didn’t need to throw much to get the job done, attempting just 12 passes and finally finding the end zone after a short drought.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Two touchdown throws and careful distribution of the ball kept the Bengals off balance. The run game carried the team, with Derrick Henry racking up 110 yards on 11 carries while adding a big-play feel to every touch, and Keaton Mitchell complementing him with 66 yards on eight carries. It was a physical display that controlled the line of scrimmage and set the tone for the defense to take over.

Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow. Neither has EVER lost a regular season game once Week 15 hits. It’s now-or-never time, in sub-zero windchills. Who breaks today? #Ravens at #Bengals, 1pm ET @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/HsubVpLJCP — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 14, 2025

Defense Steps Up When It Matters Most

The Ravens’ defense looked sharp when it counted, especially when the interior pressure forced mistakes in the secondary. The team recorded three sacks and three tackles for loss, giving Marlon Humphrey opportunities to make key plays and interventions that kept Cincinnati out of rhythm.

Kyle Van Hoy’s awareness on a handoff to Alohi Gilman created an 84-yard touchdown that felt like a nail in the coffin moment. The Ravens’ ability to combine a strong rush, smart passing, and opportunistic defense made the difference. The transformation from Thanksgiving to today is clear. Baltimore now looks like a team peaking at the right time, and while the road to the playoffs remains challenging, they have sent a message that they are a threat in December football.

Lamar Jackson continues to prove he’s a late-season force, the run game is producing, and the defense is finding ways to dominate when it counts. The Ravens are inching closer to playoff positioning, and if this team keeps clicking like this, it could be a statement season that turns into a historic December run.

