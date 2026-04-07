The Baltimore Ravens’ Five Best Day 2 Draft Picks Since 2010

While the Baltimore Ravens have a long history turning second and third-rounders into top players, they also have a history of letting some of these players walk as free agents before overpaying them to keep them on board, with a few honorable exceptions.

That’s one of the reasons why Baltimore just reloading draft after draft during the Ozzie Newsome years is still mindblowing.

Here are the Top-5 picks in the second day of the draft since 2012, when the NFL adopted a made-for-T.V. three-day format.

Mark Andrews, Tight End, Third Round, 86th Overall 2018

The Top-3 tight ends that came off the board in 2018 were the Ravens’ Hayden Hurst in the first round, followed by Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki and Eagles’ Dallas Goedert in the second. They combine for zero Pro Bowl appearances. Andrews, meanwhile, has earned three Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro selection as Lamar Jackson’s most trusted target.

Andrews’ best season came in 2021 when he caught 107 balls for 1,361 and nine TDs, and he’s finished in double-digit receiving touchdowns twice in his career despite “limited speed”, as many observed during his draft process.

What makes Andrews -- the franchise's all-time receiving leader -- special, though, is his willingness to play as an in-line blocker too, despite being a pass-catcher specialist first. This made him almost irreplaceable on offense for the better part of his eight-year-and-counting career.

Orlando Brown Jr., Offensive Tackle, Third Round, 83rd Overall 2018

Three picks before Andrews, Baltimore found a gem in Brown. The son of former Raven Orlando “Zeus” Brown, he took over the starting right tackle spot immediately, earning Pro Bowl honors by his second season in the league.

The real breakout came later when filling in for an injured Ronnie Stanley on the left side, where he collected another Pro Bowl nod in 2020. A contract dispute ensued, leading to Brown getting dealt to Kansas City where he added two more Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring. He’s played in Cincy since 2023.

Who knows what could’ve been of the Ravens O-line all these years had Stanley never been injured and the club been able to keep Brown on the right side, but Baltimore affording Brown the chance to go play on the left side somewhere else also merits recognition.

Nnamdi Madubuike, Defensive Tackle, Third Round, 71st overall 2020

This two-time Pro Bowler and one-time second-team All-Pro even has a vote as 2023 Defensive Player of the Year to his name, after a breakout 13 sack season part of a stellar and ongoing six-year career with the Ravens. One of the foundation pieces for Baltimore’s defense, Madubuike’s leadership role has grown, too.

Not only able to take on constant double teams, but also having a knack at bringing pressure from the inside, Madubuike earned himself a four-year and almost 100 million extension in 2024. Last season, however, he was limited to just two games due to a neck injury.

Brandon Williams, Defensive Tackle, Third Round, 94th Overall

Another third-rounder who shined bright for the Ravens over the last decade, Williams was plucked out of Division II Missouri Southern at the tail end of Round 3. He then proceeded to team up first, and then succeed Haloti Ngata as the big anchor up front for the Ravens’ D.

Over his nine seasons in Baltimore, Williams displayed not only the raw power necessary to take on double teams and stop the run, but also a shocking level of athleticism that allowed the 330+ pound tackle to perform backflips or walk on his hands, becoming a true fan favorite. He retired as a Raven after one lone season in Kansas City that netted him a Super Bowl ring.

Torrey Smith, Wide Receiver, Second Round, 58th Overall 2011

A.J. Green and Julio Jones stole the spotlight at the 2011 NFL Draft among wideouts, but Smith wasted little time in being productive for a passing offense that needed a quick spark. He became an immediate starter as a rookie, and led the team in touchdowns (8) during their Super Bowl winning season of 2012.

His most productive season would come a year later, when he caught 65 passes for 1,128 yards, his only season in Baltimore as WR1, where he got caught between the Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr. eras.