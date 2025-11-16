Ravens' Mark Andrews Makes Franchise History
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has officially rewritten the franchise record books, surpassing Derrick Mason’s all-time receiving mark of 5,777 yards during Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Andrews entered the week needing just four yards to break the record, and by the time the game reached its early stages, he had already moved himself to the top of Baltimore’s receiving leaderboard. The reception record is next in line, with Andrews now six catches shy of Mason’s 471 as he continues his push toward another milestone.
For Andrews, this moment has felt inevitable. He’s been the engine of Baltimore’s passing game for years, thriving historically as Lamar Jackson’s most reliable and dynamic weapon. Now, after becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards earlier in the matchup, Andrews turns his attention toward potentially securing the receptions record next.
Now that Mark Andrews has officially become the Ravens’ all-time leader in receiving yards, the milestone adds another layer of excitement to Baltimore’s current momentum. While individual records are noteworthy, the team’s focus remains firmly on translating these achievements into wins. After forcing a three-and-out earlier in the game with 12:35 left in the first quarter, the Ravens showed that their defense is set on maintaining pressure and giving the offense opportunities to thrive.
On the offensive side, the first set of downs did not feature Andrews, with Lamar Jackson scrambling to find openings and the Ravens relying on a balanced mix of runs and short passes. Yet at the 10:30 mark in the first quarter, Andrews’ reception officially pushed him past Derrick Mason’s receiving yardage record, cementing his place in franchise history.
Andrews is now only the fifth tight end in NFL history to lead a franchise in receiving yards, a remarkable feat that shows both his talent and consistency. The milestone reflects the strong chemistry he shares with Jackson, who continues to rely on Andrews as a primary weapon in critical situations. With this record now set, all eyes turn to his next milestone as Andrews’ impact on the Ravens shows no signs of slowing down.
As the game unfolds, all eyes will be on how Andrews and the Ravens sustain this performance. Beyond individual accolades, Baltimore is chasing its fourth consecutive win, aiming to prove that their rising statistics and record-breaking moments are not just personal triumphs but stepping stones toward team success.
With the offense clicking and key players performing at their peak, the Ravens are positioned to not only celebrate history but also to continue building momentum in a pivotal stretch of the season.
