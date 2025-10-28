Winners and Losers From Ravens' Commanding Win Over Bears
In a Week 8 game between two teams that were heading in different directions heading in, the Baltimore Ravens ended their four-game losing skid and snapped the Chicago Bears' four-game winning streak with a 30-16 complete team victory at home.
Here are the standouts who put them in position to triumph and those who were left something to be desired or were proven wrong in the team's long-awaited and much-needed bounce-back.
Winners
QB Tyler Huntley: There was no bigger winner in Baltimore than the sixth-year veteran backup signal caller who went from not having a job at the onset of training camp to being named the new No. 2 on Friday to finding out that he'd be leading the troops into a must-win battle on Saturday night. Huntley delivered in a big way filling for Lamar Jackson by not only avoiding negative plays but making several hugely impactful plays with his arm and legs. He pushed the ball down the field, scrambled and rushed for key first downs and was highly efficient, finishing with just five incompletions on 22 attempts and a passer rating of 116.9.
DC Zach Orr: No player or coach had come under as much scrutiny or relentless criticism from the outside as the second-year defensive play-caller during the team's 1-5 start. A lot of it was justified as his unit ranked at or near the bottom in takeaways forced, yards allowed and points allowed. Against a red-hot Bears offense orchestrated and called by Ben Johnson, one of the most brilliant minds in the game, Orr's unit didn't just answer the call; they stole the show. They allowed a season-low 16 points, thanks in large part to their ability to bend at times and not break in the red zone. They kept finding ways to get off the field in some key situations that included forcing two punts, a long-field goal attempt that came up short and coming up with their third turnover of the season due in large part to Orr's ability to dial up creative pressures.
OC Todd Monken: Not to be completely outdone, the Ravens' offensive play-caller was also in his bag over the course of the game with creative and well-sequenced plays that led to his unit posting 30-plus points for the first time since Week 3 after being held to 20 or fewer in three straight games. Monken got multiple weapons involved, stayed committed to the ground game and dialed up some aggressive downfield shots that Huntley came through and completed. Most importantly, they were much better on short-yardage and goal-line situations than they had been previously, going 3-of-5 on their red zone opportunities.
ILB Roquan Smith: Going up against his former team for the first time since being traded to the Ravens in 2022, the three-time All Pro selection had one of his best performances of the season. It marked Smith's first game back after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury, and he was dominant, leading the team with a game-high dozen total tackles, including 7 solos. Smith played fast and physical, especially when coming downhill and was the Ravens' highest graded player on the team according to Pro Football Focus with an overall of 90.7.
RB Derrick Henry: With Jackson out, the five-time Pro Bowler became the focal point of the Ravens offense and delivered. Although he didn’t break off a run of more than 10 yards, Henry ran hard and gained several solid pickups to keep downs manageable. He finished with 71 yards on 21 carries, including crucial goal-line touchdowns for the team's first and final scores. With those, he passed Hall of Famer Walter Peyton for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history, further cementing his legacy.
CB Nate Wiggins: After a rough first half to forget, the second-year pro had a second half to remember with a tackle for loss on a blown-up quick screen and his second interception of the year. On his clutch turnover, he was in tight coverage of Bears second-year star wideout Rome Odunze, who had given him fits up to that point in the game. He made a great break on the ball over the middle of the field and undercut the route to get the ball back for the offense with an instant red zone possession.
Wide Receivers: Rather than highlighting individual players, it is the Ravens' starting wide receiver trio — Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and DeAndre Hopkins — that deserves joint recognition for how instrumental their combined contributions were to this win. Homegrown Pro Bowler Zay Flowers recorded 71 scrimmage yards, including a team-leading 63 receiving, and picked up several key first downs. Fifth-year veteran Rashod Bateman made a pair of clutch catches for 10-plus yards that were key to eventual scoring drives and was impressive as a downfield blocker as well. Five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins made his weekly crucial contest catch to extend the Ravens' put-away drive.
EDGE Mike Green: The Ravens' lone official sack of the game came from the second-round rookie, and not only did it mark the first of his career, but it came in the red zone on third down and forced the Bears to settle for a field goal on their opening drive. Green also recorded a solo tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
RB Keaton Mitchell: After wasting away on the shelf for the first four games and being sparsely used in the past two weeks prior to the bye, the explosive third-year speedster finally got let out of the doghouse and provided the Ravens with an exciting spark in the second half. Mitchell ripped off a 25-yard gain on his first touch and finished with 43 rushing yards on 4 attempts and had a big play on special teams as well on a 39-yard kickoff return.
DB Kyle Hamilton: While the two-time All Pro wasn't credited with a sack officially, he played a vital role in the Ravens' manufactured pressure plan and was responsible for the first of two intentional grounding calls on Williams, logged a quarterback hit and finished with the second-most total tackles on the team with 8, including 4 solos.
OLB Kyle Van Noy: Similarly to his fellow Pro Bowler, the 12th-year also didn't come up with a sack officially but was just as impactful when it came to applying pressure on Williams. He was responsible for the second intentional grounding in the second quarter that pushed the Bears back and led their 58-yard field goal attempt to end the first half coming up short. He was also very stout against the run, finishing with a pair of solo tackles, including one for a loss, and had a quarterback hit.
P Jordan Stout: The fourth-year breakout specialist only punted twice, one in each half, and made the absolute most of his second opportunity when he teamed up with fifth-year veteran wideout Tylan Wallace to pin the Bears offense back deep at their own 4-yard line. It was a crucial part of the fourth-quarter sequence that led to Wiggins' interception and Henry's second touchdown to put the game away.
Losers
Kickoff coverage: This special teams unit nearly generated a turnover on a forced fumble by undrafted rookie linebacker Jay Higgins, but sprung a big leak on their first kickoff of the second quarter when they allowed former Ravens All Pro return specialist to rip off a 49-yard return. After scoring on their first two drives, the Bears' offense started their third past midfield at the Baltimore 47-yard line. Thankfully, the lapse in coverage didn't prove costly as the defense would force the first of two punts with a swift three-and-out.
Daniel Faalele detractors: For those who thought the Ravens were going to follow through on their contemplation to make changes to their starting offensive line at the right guard position specifically, no such personnel adjustments were made. Faalele not only made his seventh straight start, but he tied two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the fifth-best PFF grade on offense with an overall grade of 71.5.
