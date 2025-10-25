Ravens New Pass Rusher Feels Blessed For AFC North Return
Although ninth-year edge defender Carl Lawson began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he enjoyed a lot of early success, he long admired and desired to be apart of the Baltimore Ravens.
That dream became a reality when the team signed him to the practice squad a few days after having him in for a workout. Prior to him officially putting pen to paper, he felt like there was something drawing him to the Charm City franchise.
"I didn't necessarily know if it was going to happen here for years, but there's always been hints," Lawson said. "Coming off the Achilles [injury], the first game I played [in 2024] was [against] the Ravens. Leaving Cincinnati, [the first game I played was against] the Ravens. It's always kind of been one of those things that's like, 'Oh, there are hints there,' but you just never know."
Like many defensive front seven players who grew up watching football in the mid-to-late 2000s and early 2010s before coming into the league, he looked up to Ravens franchise legends and fan favorites such a Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil. Now that he gets to wear the same colors and play for the same team as they did, he's grateful and excited to make his mark.
"Just to get the opportunity to follow in footsteps of the guys that I've looked up to is very much a blessing," Lawson said.
The 30-year-old will have to wait a little longer to make his Ravens debut after head coach John Harbaugh already ruled that he wouldn't be playing against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, but the organization is pleased with the type of shape he is in despite having not been on a team to open the season.
"We've played against him a lot, and we have a lot of respect for him," Harbaugh said. "[He's a] really good guy, too. [He's] so smart and an experienced player, so that's a good thing."
Whenever Lawson makes his debut with the Ravens, he'll be a welcome addition to what has been a much-maligned and inconsistent pass rush after being among the most potent last season. His 2024 pass rush win rate of 9.4% which he recorded as a member of the Dallas Cowboys last year, was better than any of the pass rushers left standing in Baltimore, with sack leaders Tavius Robinson and Nnamdi Madubuike both on injured reserve.
Familiar ties and sources of motivation
Lawson already has connections to players and coaches on the Ravens stemming from his offseason training and isn't just an admirer of past Ravens edge defenders but of the current veteran leader of that position group as well.
"Ronnie Stanley [and I] have been talking about this for a while," Lawson said. "John Jenkins is my boy; we were training together, [also] Josh Tupou [and] a lot of guys. Then, I've been a big fan of Kyle Van Noy for a long time, so it's just a great locker room of people."
Two years ago, Van Noy followed a similar path to Baltimore that saw him go from being signed off the street to starting on the practice squad. He went on to record a career-high 9 sacks in 2023 and followed it up with the first double-digit sack season of his career with 12.5, and earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod as a result. He is enjoying the most pass rush success for his career well into his 30s while Lawson watched in awe from afar.
"I think at 32 [years old], going out there and having career years, that's something," Lawson said. "There's a lot of negative talk in the world, and so you might get down on yourself because of that stuff, but then you're like, 'Hey, I don't see an example of that.' So, it is great to have a guy like that in the locker room."
Lawson also has familiarity with one of the members of Harbaugh's coaching staff. He has trained with pass rush coach Chuck Smith for the bulk of his career before he came to Baltimore.
"We're all from Atlanta, so he was calling me by my nickname," Lawson said. "When I got him on the phone, he [called me by it], so yes, that's family. It was good to see him."
The Ravens are fortunate that such a skilled and experienced pass rusher as Lawson was still available at this point in the season. Coming off a 2024 campaign where he recorded 5 sacks in 15 games, he has a chip on his shoulder and believes he can "do everything at a high, high level," not just be a designated pass rush specialist.
"My thing is just always just making sure I'm healthy and consistent with that part of it, but as far as being a three-down player, I'm very, very capable to do that at a high level," Lawson said. "Whatever the team asks of me, that's what I'm going to try to go out and do at a high level and just do my best every single day."
