Incomplete Ravens Scrape Together Timely Bears Win
Even when the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens found ways to score against the Chicago Bears, nothing felt secure.
He did just enough to find his midfield targets in regularly making the right plays, but the last few weeks have kept Ravens (2-5) fans from letting their guard down under any circumstances. After all, they'd been bracing for Lamar Jackson's eventual comeback out of the bye week, but his getting ruled out on the day before the game threatened any hope that this team could salvage their playoff hopes.
He cobbled together a few field goal drives and red zone sieges, contributing to a touchdown punch-in by handing the ball off to Derrick Henry for the jog-in. The Bears (4-3) hadn't had much trouble piercing into Baltimore territory, and looked to re-take take the lead early in the fourth quarter while the Ravens' defense readied for their biggest stop in over a month.
A fortuitous punt placed the Caleb Williams-led operation in his own end zone, and he didn't take long to drop back to pass, looking for an intermediate play to return to the green. He looked to Rome Odunze, his new favorite downfield target, but there was young cornerback Nate Wiggins to pick the ball out of the air and run out of bounds at the 10-yard line on the errant throw. On the very next play, Huntley dished to Charlie Kolar, rewarding the backup on National Tight End Day with what would be the deciding score in the 30-16 victory.
Huntley was hyper-efficient in delivering on the comeback performances that the desperate Ravens needed, completing 17 of his 22 passes for 186 aerial yards, 53 rushing yards and the first touchdown throw of his fifth season in Baltimore. He didn't rely on his legs as much as he could have, but burst through seams in the second half to keep the plays coming and hit on just about every one of his tosses.
Henry turned in an all-around solid outing, building off of his previous 122-yard performance against the Los Angeles Rams with a two-touchdown day. He combined power and vision for a few smooth cuts through Chicago's defense, deploying his less-relied-upon play-extending capability to score 12 in a timely win.
He was aided by an offensive line that was suddenly aided by one Patrick Ricard, the Ravens' previously-injured All-Pro fullback. His blocking helped consolidate Henry's blocking, giving him the holes to take advantage of in a big performance without Jackson.
It isn't hyperbole to consider this a season-saving win for the Ravens. Now, instead of sitting six games below .500, they get to welcome Jackson back next week to keep the momentum building. How they perform against the start of the cushier part of their schedule was expected to dictate how likely it is that this Ravens' campaign is worth salvaging, and the team now looks to parlay the spirited win into November success.
