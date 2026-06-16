Ravens 2026 Positional Assessment: Running Backs

Derrick Henry has been an all-time unicorn at the running back position.

To run as physically as he does for as long as he has, is not supposed to happen. Running backs start hitting the wall around 28, 29, he is entering his age 32 season coming off successive seasons in which he shattered 1500 yards and averaged over 5.5 per carry and touched the ball 300+ times.

Nothing is forever, and there is 55 years of running back data going back to the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to suggest serious regression is ahead. Third-down back Justice Hill is 29 and battled a fair share of injuries in his career and this remains a position where I could see a young veteran waiver claim or minor trade acquisition joining the mix.

Expecting Henry to still be Henry, and devising an offense structured that way seems foolish. Rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is going to have to sort through it all, and possibility without a strong offensive line to help him run the ball. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is 29 now, too, and running far less than he once did.

It’s all created a pre-camp backdrop filled with more questions and intrigue than hash been the case in Jackson’s run as starter.

Key Contracts

Starter: Derrick Henry $12M ($15.3M cap): The Ravens thought a short-term deal made sense originally signing him for good reason. He earned a quick extension. But that deal expires after this season, when the intrigue begins as to who is next.

Back-up: Justice Hill $3.25M cash ($3.8M cap): Unrestricted free agent after this season. With this offense going more uptempo, might Hill see more paying time as an alternative to a starter who must be on more of a pitch count, finally?

Others To Know

Adam Randall: The fifth-round pick just converted from receiver his final year at Clemson but could be the “joker” RB/QB/FB this Sean-Payton inspired offense covets (he played QB in high school). Also has a chance to make an impact on special teams.

Rasheen Ali: Will he fit this offense as the primary back-up if need be, with Hill the third-down guy? Can he improve pass protection? Will he remain a primary kick returner?

Prognosis For 2026 – Solid But Less Spectacular

The Ravens might have to start finding out about some of their other options by the middle of the season. Henry going for 1000-1200 yards – given how excellent he’s been here – seems fair, but will he need to be spelled differently within games? The yards before contact trended in a bad direction last season – again, how good will this OL be? – and especially in short-yardage situations that could be a problem – HYPER

The Ravens have kept many key veterans a year too long under general manager Eric DeCosta. If that’s the case here, given the lack of proven cogs in the pass game, it would be quite problematic.

Prognosis Beyond 2026 – Shaky

This is it for Henry. It could be it for Henry and Jackson.

The backfield was one of few key areas that didn’t transition this past offseason under a new coaching staff, but it feels like the last ride with two together. I don’t think the Ravens 2027 starter at running back is on this roster. They might be looking for multiple backs after the season.

Randall could be an interesting offensive weapon if everything falls into place, and you could also see a scenario where he is the only of this group still in Baltimore a year from now.

Projections

Only two primary running backs since 1970 have averaged 4.5 per carry or more in their age 32 season. That feels like the highwater mark for Henry nearing 3000 carries in his career. I’d pencil him in for another 10 rushing TDs and believe Doyle can help some of the goal-to-go stuff. He needs to put the fumbles at critical moments behind him. Expect at least one new face to enter this mix between now and the trade deadline.

Perhaps going back under center much more often will help unlock things deep in Henry's career.

Will the interior of the offensive line hold up? Not sure until they get a real center. Doyle will want to pound the ball under center and that could be compromised. Expect more players to factor into the mix here than we’ve seen since Henry arrived and if the feature back hits the wall, no one should be surprised.

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