Ravens Activate Zay Flowers For Game In Brazil, Nnamdi Madubuike Makes Season Debut

The Ravens worked out top receiver Zay Flowers on the suspect grass at Maracana Stadium in Brazil and opted to activate him for the game against the Cowboys after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

Flowers was the only key player whose status was in question heading into Week 3. The explosive playmaker is integral to their downfield passing game and had 150 yards in the first half of Week 1 – five catches all of 12 yards or more – before leaving with a hamstring problem that has dogged Flowers since training camp and kept him from practicing regularly since this summer. The hamstring itself was viewed as a minor issue, but those muscle issues can be easily aggravated and the offense struggled without him in a loss to the Saints.

Star left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), was already ruled out, putting a larger spotlight on an offensive line that has suffered majorly in pass protection to this point. The Ravens had already removed All Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, their most important player besides quarterback Lamar Jackson, from the injury report on Sunday after a long return from a neck injury last September that included April surgery. He and linebacker Teddye Buchcanan (coming off season-ending ACL surgery) were both active for the first time this season.

Given the field conditions, the Cowboys' extensive issues stopping the run. and rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's misgivings last week, one would assume a very heavy ground-based approach from Baltimore today. Flowers is unlikely to see a normal role.

Fortified Defense

Madubuike’s presence cannot be overstated but it remains to be seen how the Ravens handle his early season workload as he gets used to constant collisions for the first time in more than a year. Veteran linebacker Trenton Simpson has emerged as a solid contributor with Buchanan out, allowing head coach Jesse Minter to possibly bring him along slowly, too.

Madubuike was arguably the most impactful defensive tackle in the NFL in the 2023 season, when the Ravens hosted the AFC Championship Game. He was truly elite in 2024 as well and a centerpiece on the 2025 season that fell far shy of expectations with his injury playing a significant role.

The Ravens activated veteran safety K’Von Wallace from the practice squad on Saturday, in a nod to the Cowboys’ gonzo passing attack is seemed, but then made him a scratch. Starting free safety Malaki Starks showed up on the injury report this week as limited with a hamstring injury before being taken off the report on Friday.

With Flowers back, the Ravens deactivated rookie receiver Elijah Sarratt (Baltimore native) for the second time in three games, and he has yet to see real game action on offense. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano was once against designated the third QB (could only play is Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley were hurt).

The Ravens also scratched defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles and linebacker Carl Jones.

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