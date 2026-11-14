Ravens Coach Jesse Minter Continues Bizarre Handling Of Lamar Jackson's Status

Almost everything about the job of being the Ravens head coach, and replacing John Harbaugh, who was a mainstay with the organization, has been awkward for Jesse Minter.

And even among that backdrop, the rookie coach (and seriously struggling defensive coordinator) has seemed most uncomfortable messaging about two significant injuries for two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Minter chose to call a high-ankle sprain that kept Jackson out for nearly a month a “day-to-day” situation for nearly three weeks, and he was very guarded in revealing anything about Jackson’s thumb injury early this week. Then the team put out an oddly worded statement in Minter’s name Friday addressing Jackson’s injury to some degree and calling in a 6-to-10-week recovery.

Everything about Jackson is always a massive national story, especially his injuries and especially when NFL “insiders” have made a cottage industry out of suggesting Jackson will be back on wildly inaccurate and overly ambitious timelines for years. Minter’s handling of Jackson’s earlier issues already struck many as puzzling and on Saturday he continued the strange rhetorical games when he declined to speak as to when Jackson’s thumb surgery was conducted – which would provide critical context for team’s timeline for his recovery.

It’s one thing to expect the least for a team with four straight losses that has been as bad as any in the history of the franchise - the first to fail to score 14 points in four straight games and the second to allow 33 points or more in three straight (begging major questions of this staff). But the exchanges about Jackson’s injury are getting a little surreal for not even 10 games into Minter’s tenure here..

Word Games and Obfuscation

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter watches a play against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put out a statement in a coach’s name that goes to lengths not to reveal when the procedure in question took place was always going to require further questioning from the media. When it came on Saturday, here’s what Minter had to say about why they released the statement:

“Really just to kind of get it out there of what happened, again less speculation of timelines and what happened and things like that,” Minter suggested. “Lamar [and I are very much on the same page with the whole thing. Leave it at that."

Of course, Minter was then asked directly when the surgery took place:

"The surgery happened, and the timeline is the timeline," he said, which will only heighten a climate where even more speculation takes place.

Jackson was almost certain to never throw a pass again for the Ravens this season from the moment he suffered the major thumb injury on his first snap of Week 8 – his first game back from the high-ankle sprain. That seems even more clear now, with the offense in disarray (good luck to new starter Jacoby Brissett), the offensive line among the worst in football and the Ravens unable to run the football or protect their quarterbacks (three got hurt in rapid succession in that Buffalo game).

Jackson will decide whether he wants to stay in Baltimore or not his offseason, with no guaranteed money on his 2027 and a bevy of carefully-curated poison pills he negotiated in his favor – an $84M cap hit, a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause among them. It’s led many to believe he will request another trade early this offseason – including the negotiating expert who helped him broker his last contract - and he will command over $70M a year on whatever structure he prefers no matter where he plays.

In the meantime, the rampant guessing about everything regarding Jackson will only increase in what is shaping up to be surely yet another lost season for the Ravens.

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