Ravens Rule Out Madubuike, Flowers Is Doubtful and Stanley, Hendrickson And Simpson Could Also Miss Week 2

The Ravens plan to be without top receiver Zay Flowers (doubtful) on Sunday against the Saints, while All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was ruled out and a trio of other vital starters – left tackle Ronnie Stanley, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and guard John Simpson - were listed as questionable.

Baltimore faces a difficult challenge against the Saints despite being prohibitive favorites in Week 2 and could be quite compromised at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Starting receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) and depth corner TJ Tampa (knee) were also already ruled out prior to the release of Friday’s injury report, and starting linebacker Teddye Buchanan (ACL recovery) remains out as well.

None of this is surprising, as we noted through the week with most of the above out for all of Wednesday's and Thursday’s work – the most significant practice days of the week. Madubuike, the most important player on this defense, is not going to return from a year’s absence and neck surgery without practicing fully all week, same with Buchanan, who suffered season-ending knee injury.

Stanley (toe), Hendrickson (finger) and Simpson (groin) only practiced limited on Friday – a light work day – which is not a great sign, either. Flowers had 150 yards receiving and a handful of explosive plays in one half of work Week 1 before departing, and Baltimore will likely embrace a very ground-heavy approach Sunday.

“I feel really good about anybody we have out there – they’ll be ready to play,” head coach Jesse Minter said after practice Friday.

The Saints are welcoming back running back Alvin Kamara and potential Hall of Fame defensive lineman Cam Jordan from lengthy absences, with both off the injury report. Top receiver Chris Olave, who put up 180 yards in Week 1, is questionable after leaving practice early with a hamstring issue, but some reports are indicating that was an extreme precaution.

Game status vs. Saints pic.twitter.com/oC7p9MSG4X — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2026

Making Contingencies

We would not be surprised if tight end Nick Vannett, a willing blocker, was activated for this game from the practice squad. Rookie tight end Matthew Hibner might be needed for some of the work Lane, a big-body receiver, did in the slot. Baltimore’s tight ends don’t block that well outside of "Joker" Durham Smythe and even if they go with an extra lineman as regularly as they did a week ago, more fortification at tight end could be in order (rookie Josh Cuevas played just six snaps last week).

Young tackle Carson Vinson was the extra tackle last week, but he may have to start in place of Stanley and the Ravens second string guards are a big concern. Interior pass protection was a major issue in an otherwise sterling offensive performance and losing Stanley would be potentially devastating to an offensive line already makeshift and lacking cohesion.

“His play style is exactly how we want to play,” Minter said of Vinson.

Minter will coach his first game in Baltimore Sunday against the Saints for a Ravens team that struggled mightily at home at the end of John Harbaugh’s long tenure with the team. He badly wants to make a strong impression and get this team to 2-0, after slow starts were also a problem in recent years.

“Really excited for our fans just to get a chance for the first real home game," Minter said. “It’s our job - we have the control over the product we put on the field, the environment we can help our fans create by playing a certain style of football.”

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" for Urgent Ravens Content And Conversations: