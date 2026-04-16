Ravens Won't Repeat Mistake Of Ignoring DT In This Draft

If Eric DeCosta could do it all over again, there is no doubt he wishes he had partaken more thoroughly in a generational 2025 defensive tackle draft.

Even if the future of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike wasn’t in doubt after a lost 2025 campaign, the Ravens general manager would still be looking for a mulligan. And with run-stuffer Broderick Washington lagging in recent years, and the team not developing DTs at the rate they once did, this absolutely requires addressing next week. Line of scrimmage issues go beyond the offensive line, which continues to get significant media attention as football execs and pundits project what DeCosta will do with pick No. 14.

There is no going back to the trove of talent available at defensive tackle from a year ago, of course. But with 11 picks at his disposal – for now at least; we doubt he will use them all – and even with this group of tackles carrying some warts, it’s hard to foresee a scenario in which DeCosta does not get involved in a far more meaningful way than he did a year ago with an undersized late project.

“Nnamdi’s status doesn’t really affect us that much,” DeCosta said at his pre-draft presser on Wednesday, “in terms of what we’re going to do drafting at the defensive tackle position. We want to get better up front, certainly, on both sides … It’s a priority for us.”

Day Two Shopping List

Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald is the only defensive tackle warranting meaningful discussion from Mock Draft Nation in the first round, and despite his pass-rush issues it’s not out of the question he goes late next Thursday night. But we wouldn’t bet on it.

What’s far more certain is there will be a run on them Friday, however, and based of what I’m picking up, seeing the Ravens use a selection Friday on an interior defender wouldn’t surprise me in the least. I don’t think DeCosta can sit this out, and could see him going OL, TE/WR, DL at the top of this draft without having to fudge it. Though he might have to be willing to leap up some in the process.

Several evaluators I trust pointed to Miami’s David Blay, Jr. as someone to keep a close eye on. His teammate in the middle of Miami’s line, Rueben Bain, Jr. is a projected top 10 picks and he overshadowed Blay, and limited the opportunities for Blay to rush the passer.

“He looks like the kind of kid they’d be on,” one longtime NFL evaluator told me. “Overlooked. No invite to the combine. I really liked his Louisianna Tech film (before he transferred to Miami).”

Another longtime personnel executive who has done a lot of work on the interior of the defensive line believes that Iowa State’s Domonique Orange, and not MacDonald, is the best defensive tackle in this class and another prospect who would fit right into the Ravens rotation up front.

“They grab him in the second round they should be walking away cheering,” this evaluator said. “He reminds me a little bit of Grady Jarrett, when he somehow fell to the fifth round. He (Orange) can fill a gap now and there is more pass rush in there, too, then people think.”

Whether it’s one of these names, or others, the Ravens have gotten away from adding size and strength and skill at the point of attack. They seem to recognize it. I anticipate them doing something about it.