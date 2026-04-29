With the 2026 NFL Draft drawing to a close last Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens made a seventh-round selection that raised some eyebrows for all the right reasons.

Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was somehow still available, after being projected by some analysts as a fourth-round choice. By landing in Baltimore, Benny is now reunited with Ravens’ defensive line coach Lou Esposito, who coached the Wolverines’ defensive line for the past two years, and Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, Michigan’s defensive coordinator from the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

However, Benny’s addition to Baltimore won’t be an automatic “plug-and-play guy coming in right out of the gates," despite what general manager Eric DeCosta said recently on this pick. He wouldn’t have lasted until the 250th pick if it was. Despite Baltimore using basically the same defensive scheme upfront that Benny played in for Michigan, there will be some adjustments needed from him.

"They wait until the end to finally address this... but I do think they may have struck gold."@JasonLaCanfora is high on the Ravens taking Rayshaun Benny in the 7th round. Can the Michigan product become a difference-maker for the defense? #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/TUkZIeOODB — The Daily Flock Show (@DailyFlockShow) April 28, 2026

How Rayshaun Benny Will Need To Adjust His Game to the Ravens

First of all, let’s start with his position. At Michigan, Benny was part of a loaded defensive tackle group that included Kris Jenkins, Jr., Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, forcing him to have to wait until becoming a full-time starter.

As part of the rotation, Benny was considered more of a 3-technique tackle, meaning he usually lined up on the outside shoulder of the guard. While noted for his strong run-stopping ability, he wasn’t usually counted on as an interior pass-rushing presence. Over his five years in college, he never reached 2.0 sacks in a season.

However, Baltimore designated him a defensive end, with general manager Eric DeCosta stating “He's a guy that can play 5-tech, 3-tech. [He's a] physical guy [who has] long arms and really has a good 5-tech body, which is tough to find. He's a strong run defender, and he fits us.”

The 5-tech body distinction is crucial here, as he would then be lining up on the outside shoulder of the tackle, not the guard. That changes everything.

For starters, it signals that the Ravens don’t expect much pass rush out of him, moving him a little further away from the quarterback. Players at the 5-tech who can rush are rare in the NFL -- think Bruce Smith and Reggie White in the old days, J.J. Watt and Mo Wilkerson more recently. Benny won’t have that kind of moves, but he should still be a factor in trying to push the pocket.

However, setting the edge against the run will be Benny’s first big assignment as a pro. Lining up mainly against tackles, accustomed to play in space, and not guards will require some adjustment on his part. He will also be looking at more OT/TE combos, instead of OG/C double teams.

In order to be efficient at stopping the run at the NFL level against the Penei Sewells and Trent Williams of his new world, Benny will surely have to put on a few more pounds on his 6’3’’ frame. And he’ll need to get stronger in order to carry those extra pounds cleanly.

For now, Benny is penciled in behind starter Broderick Washington Jr., whose listed weight is 17 pounds heavier than what Benny weighed in at the Combine. On the other side of the Ravens’ D-Line, Nnamdi Madubuike is more of a 3-tech with better pass rushing moves than Benny -- and also heavier. The team recently received positive news on Madubuike’s return, after a career-threatening neck injury cut short his 2025 campaign.

Don't get me wrong, Benny is a good pickup, especially in the seventh round for a coaching staff that knows him well. With DeCosta already putting the 5-tech label on Benny, Minter and Esposito should know exactly what he needs to learn in order to thrive at his new designated spot.

But assuming he’s a seventh-round “plug-and-play” solution for the Ravens is no doubt a stretch.