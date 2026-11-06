Four Ways Ravens Offense Needs To Adjust Without A Mobile Quarterback Moving Forward

The Baltimore Ravens will be without the greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history for the foreseeable future and potentially the remainder of the 2026 season. On their first offensive play in a Week 8 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery.

This setback officially landed him, as well as his primary backup, Tyler Huntley, who suffered a significant turf toe injury in the same game, on injured reserve on Thursday. Both signal callers will require surgery to address their respective physical ailments.

While the Ravens are slated to start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football on a short week, they are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire journeyman veteran Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals.

Bringing in the well-traveled career backup and occasional spot-starter gives the Ravens a proven commodity under center with ties to the coaching staff, as he played under current quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork last year in Arizona. What it doesn't provide is a player at the position who is anywhere near a threat in the run game, like Jackson or even Huntley.

This means that the Ravens and first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle will need to adapt their plan of attack moving forward to better suit the strengths of their current quarterback room with Brissett and Fagnano, who is also more of a traditional pocket passer. Here are four key adjustments they need to make to give the offense its best chance to thrive without the greatest force multiplier in the game for the time being, and possibly the rest of the season.

Commit to running the ball

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens' rushing attack has struggled mightily to run the ball with any consistency and gain consistent traction on the ground over the past three weeks after posting a season-high 208 rushing yards in their first game without Jackson, following his high ankle sprain. They've averaged just 82 rushing yards during their three-game losing streak and will need to make five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry even more of a focal point of their offensive approach moving forward. The future Hall of Famer has been the subject of several trade rumors since Jackson's injury, but with him gone, Henry is the last star left standing in the Ravens' backfield.

No matter who is under center for this team for the rest of the season, Henry should be carrying the ball early and often, especially now that the offensive line is getting healthier and building more cohesion, with first-round rookie Vega Ioane slated to return from a one-week absence and two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens getting more acclimated since being acquired via trade.

Less condensed formations and 12 personnel

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.c. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite not having Jackson's electric mobility at their disposal, they still have several playmakers on that side of the ball who can make explosive plays in space with the ball in their hands. At the top of that list is two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers, who, even after being held without a catch for the first time in his four-year career last week, still ranks eighth in the league in receiving yards. Since losing veteran blocking specialist tight end Durham Smythe to a season-ending torn Achilles, trying to run the ball or just simply operate out of multiple tight end sets, especially out of condensed formations, has been inefficient and downright futile far too often.

The Ravens should still keep the under center element in their offense to preserve and amplify the threat of play-action, but as far as personnel packages go, they should look to spread their formations out with multiple receiver sets. It'll force opposing defenses to have more ground to cover, lighten the boxes Henry has to run into at the line of scrimmage, and get more explosive wideouts such as veteran Rashod Bateman, rookie Ja'Kobi Lane and third-year pro Devontez Walker the ball more.

Get the ball out quickly

Arizona Cardinals Jacoby Brissett throws against the Detroit Lions during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After having three quarterbacks go down in one game due to poor pass protection just four days ago, including the face of the franchise, the Ravens' offensive line can't be trusted to hold up for deep dropbacks or handle basic stunts, twists and blitzes until they prove otherwise. Doyle should be dialing up quick-developing plays and overemphasizing the necessity for his quarterbacks to not hold onto the ball too long after seeing two of them get strip-sacked this past Sunday. His screen designs and sequencing have been one of the most impressive aspects of his new offense this year. Leaning more into getting his dynamic receivers, running backs and tight ends in space with convoys in front of them should increase even more.

Dial up more QB sneaks in short-yardage situations

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) under center against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the soon-to-be 34-year-old Brissett isn't nearly as fleet of foot as the Ravens' injured first and second-string quarterbacks, he is among the best in the league at using his legs to pick up first downs on sneaks. Baltimore's struggles to convert on third and fourth and short are a major reason why they've struggled to sustain drives and finish them in the end zone without Jackson under center, dating back to last year.

Brissett leads the NFL with 17 quarterback sneaks, four more than the Bills' Josh Allen, and is responsible for picking up 16 first downs and scoring a touchdown rushing through eight games. Having him lined up behind Jurgens, who successfully ran the famous 'Tush Push' play with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, should be the Ravens' go-to play anytime they find themselves needing two or fewer yards to move the chains. Against the Jaguars this week, with Fagnano on a bad ankle, the Ravens should line up one of their tight ends under center in those situations.