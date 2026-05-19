The 3 Baltimore Ravens UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens are set to begin voluntary OTAs, which will give an opportunity to these three undrafted free agents to turn some heads.

Let's dive in.

Nick Dawkins - Center: Penn State

A top priority for Baltimore this offseason was rebuilding their offensive line, especially inside. After a tough 2025 season where the Ravens allowed 45 sacks and ranked near the bottom in offensive line performance, the situation became even more urgent with the departure of Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.

The team responded with a strategic move, bolstering the guard position by signing free agent John Simpson and selecting Olaivavega Ioane in the first round of this year's draft.

Despite a draft class filled with promising centers, the Ravens chose not to use any of their 11 picks on that position.

Instead, they secured a promising long-term solution by signing Ioane’s teammate Nick Dawkins, who could become their core at center while developing their new guard.

Nick Dawkins, son of NBA star Darryl “Chocolate Thunder” Dawkins, brings explosive traits to the offensive line, along with intelligence and leadership that coaches love to develop into top-tier talent.

Luckily for Dawkins, Dwayne Ledford, one of the best coaches of the position, is guiding him, having previously turned undrafted rookie Ryan Nuezil into a top-10 center with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dawkins' experience is a plus; over two years as a starter, he allowed just seven sacks and 39 pressures over 1,862 snaps. He’s solid in pass protection, with a pass blocking grade of 70.8 on PFF.

With a 6-foot-4, 305-pound frame, nearly 80-inch wingspan, and a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.77, Dawkins has the physical tools to be a starting NFL center.

Nick Dawkins gonna be a dawg for us pic.twitter.com/rm7Z9mS7WN — Vez (@CookedbyVez) May 4, 2026

Pairing Dawkins again with Ioane is a smart move, as Dawkins has been calling offensive assignments for Ioane over the past two seasons. Now, as they enter camp learning a new offense together, Ioane benefits from having someone who can help translate complex parts of the playbook into understandable language from his Penn State days.

According to general manager Eric DeCosta, the center position is still open, and Dawkins will have a chance to compete for the starting role alongside Corey Bullock, Danny Pinter, and Jovaughn Gwyn during training camp.

While it’s uncertain if Dawkins will start from day one, he is among the best-positioned undrafted centers heading into camp, with a real chance to make a name for himself.

Ladarius Webb Jr. - Defensive Back: Wake Forest

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons safety Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) celebrates after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images

Baltimore is also considering another second-generation player, this time from a franchise-rooted family. The Ravens have signed Ladarius Webb Jr., son of Ravens legend Ladarius Webb Sr., who played nine seasons in Baltimore.

Webb Jr. logged 36 tackles (including two for loss), seven pass breakups, and a sack last season at Wake Forest.

Although considered undersized at 5-foot-9 and 168 pounds, Webb Jr. shows a knack for playing through receivers; he allowed only 28 receptions over 358 coverage snaps.

More than just a family legacy, his journey aligns well with what the Ravens look for in players. Coming from Jones College, a junior college program, Webb matured over the years to become a starter in his final two seasons, capable of playing both safety and cornerback.

He’ll have veteran Marlon Humphrey as a mentor, with Humphrey having been a rookie when Webb Sr. was still active. The Ravens are eager for Webb Jr. to not just follow his father’s footsteps but to carve out his own successful career.

Diego Pounds - Offensive Tackle: Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among the players who surprisingly went undrafted, Diego Pounds impressed since many scouts had him projected for no later than round five. Luckily for Baltimore, they signed him as a free agent.

Pounds could be a real find on the offensive line, especially since he didn’t allow a single sack in 15 games last season, earning third-team All-SEC honors. He’s familiar with protecting mobile quarterbacks, having been the blindside protector for Drake Maye and Trinidad Chambliss at North Carolina.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 325 pounds, Pounds is a formidable presence in pass protection, using his 84-inch wingspan effectively and demonstrating a strong anchor to hold off power rushers. His size and strength also show in the run game, where he can generate initial movement on defenders.

Diego Pounds (6’6 325) Ole Miss



+ Over 2,600 career snaps played

+ Grip strength

+ Strong initial punch

+ Almost 34” arm length

+ 75.8 pass blocking grade in 2025

+ 9.50 relative athletic score

+ Lighter feet than expected for a player with his size

+ Thick lower body



- 7… pic.twitter.com/LOAh5EjD4p — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 22, 2026

His awareness is another asset; Pounds has shown good instincts in diagnosing blitzes and handling stunts, making him a dependable protector on third downs.

He’ll start his NFL career as a swing tackle and provide valuable depth, but given the current situation in the Ravens’ tackle room, there’s every reason to believe Pounds could become a starter by his second or third year.

With Ronnie Stanley entering the final two years of his three-year/$60 million contract, which includes a cap hit of $24 million in 2027.

With Stanley turning 33 at that time, the Ravens might look elsewhere. If they do, Pounds has the potential to step in as a solid successor at left tackle.