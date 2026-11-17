The Baltimore Ravens are facing an existential crisis.

Their front office has made it clear – after surviving the firing of potential Hall of Fame coach John Harbaugh – that it’s actually by far the biggest issue in the organization. Both through its systematic roster and contract failures under GM Eric DeCosta and through hiring a rudimentary and inexperienced coaching staff that has been thoroughly overmatched to this point. Which begs questions about the future of the coordinators if not the outright potential for Jesse Minter to be a one-and-done as his losing streak hits five games after being by the winless Chargers, his former team.

If it feels like a lot just 10 games in, well, that’s because it is. And, yeah, that hot seat should be getting a little toasty. You sell Lombardi Trophy contention and can’t beat the worst team in the NFL – by far – at home on MNF, welcome to reality. Life comes at you fast in the NFL.

It also begs massive questions about how coaches were being evaluated for years inside The Castle and how the once-proud franchise finds itself among the dregs of the NFL facing a roster crisis and a salary-cap crisis and an unprecedented contractual situation with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, having to recruit him to stick around Baltimore at a time when those in charge are lacking leadership, solutions and with little to bank on inside that locker room moving forward.

Since reaching the AFC title game in 2023, it’s been all downhill, and in reality there are at least five coaches who have been in Baltimore since then that could make the case as superior head coaching options to what Minter and this novice staff are providing right now. Personally, any of the names listed below would carry a stronger profile and pedigree to what the Ravens are getting from their current head coach – who was sold at the solution right now, in the present, for a team in Super Bowl-or-bust mode, not some lengthy rebuild.

1. Mike Macdonald

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is the unicorn. He is the chosen one on the defensive side of the ball in the way Sean McVay is on offense and of course the Super Bowl went through those two last year. Left after two years as Ravens defensive coordinator, went 10-7 and nearly made the playoffs his first year making no big moves and running it back with Pete Carroll’s players.

Lombardi Trophy in Year Two. No way Steve Bisciotti was going to replace Harbaugh with him after giving away that Championship Game to the Chiefs … but he was The Special One. The fact that Minter hung out with him as young assistants in Baltimore means nothing, and Macdonald would never be associated with the $160M disaster that is the Ravens’ 2026 defense (which is markedly worse than the 2025 version that got Zach Orr fired).

2. Todd Monken

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He might win NFL Coach Of The Year with the Browns. That young team plays with more fire and passion and will than Minter’s veteran’s ever will. Cleveland in the best fourth-quarter team in the NFL; Baltimore remain the biggest chokers in the NFL. Monken helped Jackson to his two best seasons by far and blended his passing concepts with the vestiges of the Greg Roman run game.

He has verve and he can motivate players and no one is shattering expectations more than he is with a team that might mess around and make the playoffs. Damn near pulled off a comeback road win with Shedeur Sanders at QB against a Saints team that pulled off a double-digit comeback against Minter in Baltimore.

This ain’t even close to being a discussion. Minter had a nice run as a college head coach. Jets should have hired him as HC when they hired Adam Gase. Ravens could have promoted him to the big chair in Baltimore. Already kicked Minter's ass once and De Costa-ed the Ravens in the process, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the second half.

3. Chuck Pagano

Jul 24, 2025; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens coach Chuck Pagano and cornerback Robert Longerbeam (37) work on drills during training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amazing run as a head coach with the Colts. Overcame cancer, hired a tremendous staff. Players ran through walls for him. You wanted to keep this team together and try to get over the top real quick in a few years? Coulda hired Pagano.

There would be standards and guardrails coming in. He already knew what he was up against with DeCosta and Sashi Brown in charge and could thread that needle. He understands their quirks and was part of better defenses from the past in Baltimore than Minter ever was and could have helped them discover young coordinators to take over for him.

It would have been better than this, people .

4. Dennard Wilson

Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson fields questions during mandatory mini-camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He brought the secret sauce to this coaching staff when he got together with Macdonald for that epic 2023 run. He added his flair to the Wink Martindale installed packages Macdonald was operating with and helped that defense win the triple crown for the first time in NFL history – led the NFL in sacks, takeaways and points allowed.

Former standout at Maryland, and a native Marylander, he played the game at a high level and can relate to players in a way Minter never could - a star for Terps who got a cup of coffee with Washington in the NFL. Deep personnel background trained to scout with the Bears and extensive coaching experience and now doing a tremendous job with the Giants as their defensive coordinator.

The Ravens foolishly let him leave as DC for the Titans in 2024 – the front office viewed Zach Orr, a former Ravens player, as more one of them and Wilson was an outsider. Harbaugh thought enough of his work to hire him in NY. The Terps should hire him as their head coach and he’s going to be getting head coaching interviews soon enough.

Has far more presence and heft than Minter in terms of getting up in front of an entire 53-man roster. Has a far more diverse background too, while Minter is merely an extension of the Harbaugh brothers for the most part.

5. John Harbaugh

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, the message was stale, and he had to go and I am not going to pretend that wasn’t the case … But imagine Bisciotti flipped the script - blew up the personnel side and kept Harbaugh with Monken and maybe a new defensive coordinator, you can’t tell me that wouldn’t be better than this.

They wouldn’t have given up 33 or more in three-straight games, while failing to score 14 in four straight in losing five straight. Not with this cupcake schedule.

They wouldn’t lead the NFL in offensive penalties and pre-snap penalties. Yeah, maybe they would still choke game away, because that was part of the brand, but this has been adject failure since Minter’s first home game in charge. Say what you want about Harbaugh’s many faults, but he had a doghouse and wasn’t afraid to shake things up, while Minter has offered nothing but empty rhetoric in that regard.

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