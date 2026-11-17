There is no reason to presuppose that Monday night’s debacle loss to the previously-winless Chargers is the nadir for the 2026 Ravens.

With no discernable strengths in any of the three phases of football, and two months still to play including four games against the mighty AFC North, where everyone else is making a real playoff case, it can always get worse. With a bloated roster full of underachievers who should have been peddled at the deadline as part of an inevitable rebuild that really should have began with the firing of general manager Eric DeCosta along with potential Hall of Fame coach John Harbaugh, it can definitely get worse.

And if they continue on this slide – five straight losses, matching their collapse to end the 2021 season; three straight games without holding a lead – it is going to continue to beg major questions of this coaching staff across the board, and call even more into question owner Steve Bisciotti giving his entire personnel department a pass and outsourcing the coaching search to DeCosta and Sashi Brown (the entire league knew this was Jesse Minter’s job to lose, given his past ties to the Ravens).

It’s been a disaster.

There is every reason to believe it’s going to continue a disaster.

And there are the five primary reasons why this could absolutely be heading to a one-and-done situation for the overmatched rookie head coach … or at least why any organization that was able to look cogently at the state of affairs would be considering wholesale changes to every aspect of the organization in a way that Harbaugh's outster should have immediately triggered.

The Ravens are the worst second-half team in football and Minter immediately ramped up their preexisting fatal flaw – blowing 10-point leads in the second half to lose to bad teams. Lamar Jackson is the only thing that kept them competitive – and he isn’t throwing another pass this season and maybe never again as a Raven. The Ravens have played one of the easiest schedules in the NFL and are 2-5 in the AFC, with a bottom three strength of victory. This season is over, and Minter’s future should be in the balance.

This was sold as Super Bowl or bust, not a three-year plan.

The GM Needs To Go … Who Just Handpicked The Coach

Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti reacts during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bisciotti broke a Cardinal rule he has always prized in the past – separation of Church And State.

Equally empowered football ops and coaching staff who reported to him. When he chose DeCosta over Harbaugh, and then let DeCosta and Brown steer almost the entirety of the head coaching search – that was always headed in a certain direction to team presidents and GMs and execs around the NFL – that power balance swung drastically.

Now the head coach and GM were not tied on equal footing, at similar points in their career. One was being called a genius who “bats .800” on transactions and the other had never been a head coach anywhere and had the most novice staff in the NFL, and instead of hiring former NFL head coaches to help him (like his buddy Mike Macdonald did in Seattle after leaving Baltimore), Minter hired his dad.

DeCosta’s personnel record, despite what the media suggest almost anytime he makes a move, is littered with failures and his inability to get Jackson’s extended, find a competent outside WR, build anything but garbage offensive lines and run a $370M payroll devoid of real playmakers in the clutch besides Jackson, is grounds for immediate termination in any serious franchise.

If that happened, any top candidate brought in from the outside might far prefer, say, Brian Flores or Steve Spagnuolo or Sean McDermott to Minter for 1000 notable reasons … And if you want to have a true regime and restart, with the GM and head coach brought in at the same time, and you wanted to truly compete for the best and the brightest, well … one and dones occur in the league all the time for just such reasons.

Failing As A Defensive Coordinator

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) catches a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks (24) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter’s biggest strength has become his biggest weakness.

They couldn’t sell him as some field general or CEO or leader of men. There was nothing in his profile to suggest any of that. He never managed the game or oversaw a full roster or had the power to hire and fire people and build a full staff. All of that was a guess.

He was hired because the Ravens sold you he was a boy wonder defensive play-caller, just like Macdonald. He was smarter and better than the prior staff and he was going to immediately elevate that entire unit. In fact he was going to do it so swiftly that they could thrive with a 29-year old who didn’t know whether to call plays from the sidelines or press box (turns out Declan Doyle got that wrong, too) to run the offense in Lamar’s walk year.

It wouldn’t matter because Minter had the secret sauce and all the blowing of leads was over and he is a savant in the secondary and DeCosta had sunk everything into the D and threw a $60M “closer” at him – Trey Hendrickson, a colossal bust – as part of a $160M defense. And they are the biggest chokers and biggest failures of all on that side of the ball. and Minter has yet to make a cogent in-game adjustment to salvage anything. He has no playmakers, and seems unable to scheme them up.

Longtime Raiders exec Amy Trask told us last week coordinator changes must be on the table, so, um, if that’s the case, and that’s Minter’s supposed super power, why are we keeping him around to pretend to be a head coach and hope he grows into it?

His scheme as been exposed since very early on this season against awful QBs.

Quiet Quitting

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) protects the ball as he runs with a catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The second-half implosions are massive, and, when forced to start Joe Fagnano or Jacoby Brissett on short notice, and therefore need the defense to show up early so they don’t play from behind, the defense chokes immediately. The Ravens effort on defense has been called into questions by former players and former coaches from very early on, that is a brutal indicator, and Wink Martindale said so much of the quiet part out-loud on “The Daily Flock” show weeks ago, with “business decisions being made on defense” in an acceptable way.

That was after the Bengals game, The distressing trend continued in the second half of the Jaguars game, multiple personnel execs who have studied Ravens film, contend, and their lack of effort and inability to get $20M-$30M defenders to show up is disgraceful.

“There are moments in the second half throughout the season where the defense quits in the second half,” said one exec who has advance scouted the Ravens this season. “It’s not an isolated thing. It’s right there. They see it. We all see it. They badly miss the Giants (Harbaugh) and Browns (former Ravens OC Todd Monken) head coaches in that building.”

Message Is Not Getting Through

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter watches a play against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter’s messaging has been suspect from the onset.

He is remarkably pragmatic, seems incapable of much emotion and has been the total opposite of a motivator for this roster. If anything, they seem to have taken on his stoicism and soft rhetorical style, and the fact Minter had to beg for a leader to emerge in October spoke volumes of the warped culture he is not improving in the least.

Calling Jackson’s high-ankle sprain a “day-to-day” situation for nearly three weeks was shameful. He lacks energy and verve in his press conferences; not making eye contact and looking down at his notes. His cheap talk about benching guys and lineup changes has not been backed up. He looks like someone desperate for help, deeply over his head, lacking the voice, confidence and conviction required of the horrible situation this franchise is in.

There isn't anything close to a Bad Cop on his staff and boy does that show every time the game starts.

“He’s trying to be a Harbaugh, but it’s not working,” one longtime NFL personnel exec noted very early on in Minter’s arrival and has continued to make the point. “He has to learn to be his own man and step up in his own way. It looks like he is going through the motions and trying to say what he thinks they would say. He wasn’t ready for this. He looks lost to me.”

The same veterans committ the same penalties week after week and Doyle's offense can't get the ball snapped on time or avoid pre-snap mistakes week after week and nothing changes.

No Player Development

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) makes a catch past Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter and this staff of young and cheap coaches – many in key spots with zero NFL experience (like in the failing Secondary) – were supposed to relate to players better than Harbaugh and Monken and unlock that rich underbelly of talent that DeCosta pretended was here. If nothing else, even if the veterans walked all over him, surely Minter and his minions would get more from youngsters.

(How would Minter not take Kyle Hamilton to new heights? Accept, well, convenient scapegoat DC Zach Orr got far more out of the hybrid defender than Minter has hinted at to this point.)

Well, funny thing about that. Even though the “Super Bowl favorite” kept 20 percent of its opening roster in rookies, they are getting almost nothing from the rookie class and DeCosta’s offensive line was so horrible it took a toll on first-round pick Vega Ioane, switching positions and being forced to cover for glaring personnel mistakes and now hurt again.

Outside of linebacker Trenton Simpson, no one has made any sort of real leap, the roster is devoid of candidates for contact extensions, and with Minter under the thumb of personnel, he hasn’t benched and minimized the overpaid veterans that needed to start being pushed out weeks ago to create more opportunities for players on their rookie deals.

The case for this being a bad hire by failing personnel execs who themselves needed to go last year grows stronger by the week.

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