The Trade The Ravens Should Make Isn’t For AJ Brown Or Kyle Pitts. It’s For A Quarterback

It’s the time of year where every and any rumor gets thrown at the wall, a few hours before the draft begins, so buckle up.

Undoubtedly, in some corridors of the interwebs or from someone filling the void on the air until this draft starts, the Ravens will be connected to names like AJ Brown (Eagles Pro Bowl receiver) and tight end Kyle Pitts (former top 10 pick). And, well, we’re not exactly holding our breath there, not should this front office get too caught up in chasing those guys with how this draft class stacks up.

However, moves made on the margins can reap big rewards and things keep going from bad to worse for former top-five quarterback Anthony Richardson and, well, it’s not going to take much to pry him away from the Colts this weekend. Heck, it might not even take a selection in this year’s draft.

And by no means is Richardson going to live up to the advance billing and he remains tremendously raw and has barely played big time college or pro football. But he also has some otherworldly athletic gifts, and as a back-up quarterback or developmental quarterback, one of his biggest knocks – he’s always hurt – is naturally mitigated.

So color me intrigued and interested.

In conversations with execs from other NFL teams, there seems to be some concern about Richardson’s vision, and, again, he’s coming off another lost season to injury to adjust your medical testing and physicals accordingly.

What’s There To Like?

I remember talking to a longtime advance scout late spring last year and him gushing about Richardson’s film in game against the Rams back in 2023 – okay, yeah, it’s been a minute – and him thinking maybe 2025 would be Richardson’s breakthrough campaign. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle grew up under Sean Payton’s tutelage; Payton fell hard for a run-first QB in Taysom Hill and found ways to use him as a fullback and Wild Cat guy and even took Hall of Famer Drew Brees off the field a fair amount for just that..

And, yeah, the Ravens brought back Snoop Huntley, but he isn’t nearly the explosive and twitchy and powerful runner that Richardson is, and he doesn’t have close to his upside. The Ravens didn’t even want him back this time last year and it took Cooper Rush crashing out spectacularly for Snoop to get anther shot. And he took advantage … but he’s also had plenty of rough outings.

Heck, could you imagine a personnel package with Lamar and Richardson and Derrick Henry in the same backfield? No more Pat Ricard in Baltimore, either. Hmm.

All for like a fifth-round pick?

And if Jackson treats this spring anything close to last spring, and he’s not worried about the $750,000 bonus for attending a vast majority of the OTAs, then there are going to be reps open at quarterback. If I could designate some them to a recent first-round pick, on the cheap, while installing a new offense, I’d do just that.

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