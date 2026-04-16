What Clues Did General Manager Eric DeCosta Drop on the Ravens 2026 Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Baltimore Ravens are set to open the event with 11 total selections.

Whether or not they actually come away from the three-day event in Pittsburgh with 11 players is a topic for another day, but listening to Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta explain how Baltimore’s positions of need line up with the talent available this year is certainly an interesting quote.

Here’s what DeCosta had to say:

“I think that the fertile aspect of this draft kind of adheres to our needs, or what we think might be some of our needs. So, we look at it like it's good, it's deep, it's good. The positions we need, we feel very strongly that we can address in the draft.”

"The positions we need we feel really strongly we can address in the Draft." pic.twitter.com/SrgLTfywOl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2026

Is There a Change of Draft Strategy Brewing in Baltimore?

For a team traditionally rooted in a “Best player available” strategy, DeCosta’s words seemingly signal a shift -- minor, at least -- towards a more need-centric approach, even if the team won’t come out and say it explicitly.

Depending on how much truth DeCosta was willingly revealing during this Wednesday’s pre-draft press conference, it might be time to discard some names being tied to the Ravens on a number of mock drafts such as Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy or LSU’s Mansoor Delane, both cornerbacks.

Interestingly enough, several minutes before stating how of this year’s available talent lined up with Ravens’ needs, DeCosta outlined the positions he thought were the strongest throughout the draft, a statement that when considered in conjunction with his later comment, could be an open admission to what he thinks are the team’s biggest needs and at the same time, what the club could be targeting.

“Looking at the board we see great value offensive line-wise, as you allude to, receiver-wise. I think D-Line, outside linebacker/edge-type players as well. So I feel like it’s a sweet spot for us. We have a chance to address some positions early on, but also excited about what we see in the third, fourth and fifth rounds as well. The volume of players that we like, that we’re excited about.”

If so, this could also rule out Baltimore seriously considering Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq in the first round, even though tight end is a position of need after the Ravens lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency.

On the offensive line, DeCosta left the door open for multiple picks down the line. The Ravens have a clear hole at center after Tyler Linderbaum’s free agency departure, but could also use major upgrades at the guard position, and a developmental-type left tackle shouldn’t be out of the question.

“I think it’s a deep board. You’ve got guys kind of throughout, first round, second round all the way through. Players that we think would be good value in the sixth and seventh round that hopefully can fall to us. So that’s a nice thing, that’s a nice position for us to be in. Last year, I don’t think the offensive line board was quite as robust... This year it seems to be pretty good I think on the offensive line, interior offensive linemen. We’ve seen some centers in the draft, I’m sure some people are interested in that, but I think there'll be many opportunities for us along the way.”

While there is one clear prospect at guard that stands out head and shoulders above the rest in first round projections -- Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane, who DeCosta described as "straight out of central casting in terms of what you want your guards to look like" -- centers might start coming off the board until the third.

Utah right tackle Spener Fano was another prospect mentioned by name during DeCosta’s appearance, underscoring his versatility to play multiple positions on the line, including guard.

Finally, it was also interesting hearing DeCosta mention the Ravens being in a “sweet spot” at pick 14, just for him to also reveal he saw a considerable dropoff in the middle of the first, likely evidencing a disposition to trade up in order to secure his player, rather than trading down for picks.

This middle-of-the-first-dropoff mentioned by DeCosta could also help cross out a number of prospects projected for the second-half of the opening round, even at positions of need for the Ravens, at least at 14. Names like Keldrick Faulk, Caleb Banks, Peter Woods, Kayden McDonald, Caleb Lomu and Makai Lemon come to mind.

It's always hard separating facts from fiction at pre-draft press conferences, but sometimes teams will slip. We'll find out soon enough where Baltimore's priorities lay, once the 2026 NFL Draft gets rolling on April 23rd.