What The Ravens Thursday Injury Report Reveals About Sunday's Game

Ravens coaches continue to claim two-time MVP Lamar Jackson could face the Falcons Sunday, while execs around the NFL wonder if he will even face the Browns in Week 6.

The superstar quarterback did not practice again Thursday with an ankle injury that kept him out of the second-half last week, had him in a walking boot and required an MRI test. Head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle certainly want Atlanta to wonder who will be at quarterback Sunday night, but trust me, the Falcons are expecting back-up Snoop Huntley for myriad and obvious reasons.

Minter claims the Ravens could take it right up until game time, but having Jackson play this early in the season on an injury like this would run counter to how they have already handled similar situations with star receiver Zay Flowers and left tackle Ronnie Stanley and $30M pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Jackson, who is essentially in a walk year with no guarantees beyond this season, has traditionally required a week or two to be able to trust his body fully enough to play with lower-grade injuries in the past, and the Ravens offensive line remains under duress (we’ll see if just-acquired center Cam Jurgens can return from a concussion in Week 6) and the Falcons have the NFL’s premier pass rush right now.

So, yeah, it will be Huntley at QB, and the Ravens will also almost certainly be without Humphrey (calf) – in a career tailspin for years and injury-prone but carrying the top cap hit of any corner in the NFL and making $19.3M – as well. Hendrickson, also with a significant injury history, has yet to practice since getting a procedure on his finger last week that Minter said would get him back on the field quickly. Hendrickson was signed to a $30M/year deal after Ravens general manager hid behind Maxx Crosby’s alleged medical issues (he’s only playing about 95% of the reps for the Raiders) to bail out of that trade.

Other Injured Players

Thursday is the last heavy practice day of the week and the participation generally is a strong indicator about Sunday.

Flowers has been limited with an ongoing hamstring injury but he is playing barring some unforeseen setback. The Ravens are trying to navigate left tackle Ronnie Stanley through a painful toe injury and limiting his practice reps but he practiced in full Thursday. Hybrid defensive back Kyle Hamilton has been nursing a groin injury and was limited Wednesday but practiced full on Thursday and also is in line to play.

Guards John Simpson (groin) and Andrew Vorhees (foot) did not practice Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity on Thursday. Simpson has been playing through this situation all season and started every game. The Ravens would be foolish to move rookie guard Vega Ioane from center. He should remain deployed between those two (on youngster Emery Jones Jr. if he has to fill in) for one more week until Jurgens can likely return.

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