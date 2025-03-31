Ex-NFL Star Richard Sherman Shares Scary Footage After House Was Robbed by Gunmen
Armed robbers recently broke into Richard Sherman's home, the former NFL star and Seattle Seahawks legend announced on social media on Monday,
"House being robbed at gunpoint with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift," Sherman, whose birthday was on Sunday, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Scary situation that my wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out."
The NFL analyst followed the post up with video footage of the robbery, in which three men are seen busting the screen out of an open window and jumping inside the home. In the images attached to Sherman's initial post, at least one of the robbers is clearly holding a gun.
The date shown in images from the security footage is March 29, 2025.
The break-in is unfortunately just the latest in a string of robberies targeting the homes of professional athletes. Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow; and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, among others, have been victimized.
In February, federal prosecutors arrested seven members of a South American theft group in connection with the break-ins at Mahomes's, Kelce's, and Burrow's homes, as well as those of three other pro athletes. And in December, the FBI issued a formal warning regarding the disturbing trend, following similar comments from both the NFL and NBA.