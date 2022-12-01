Skip to main content

Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 13

15 Saints popped up on the first injury report of the week, with one of them returning to practice on a limited basis.

The Saints had 15 players listed on their first injury report of Week 13, as they continue preparations for a 'do-or-die' Monday night meeting with the Bucs. Here's how things shaped up for New Orleans from Thursday. 

DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Juwan Johnson (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Bradley Roby (concussion), Kentavius Street (illness), Payton Turner (ankle), Kevin White (illness), P.J. Williams (knee)

LIMITED: Josh Andrews (ankle), Mark Ingram (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Ryan Ramczyk (rest), Rashid Shaheed (back), Pete Werner (ankle)

Werner returned to practice on a limited basis, which is a huge step in the right direction. We'll have to see how he progresses this week, and if he does end up playing, it'll be interesting to see how the Saints defense would balance his usage with a surging Kaden Elliss.

In other news, New Orleans announced that they'll be wearing their black helmets for their prime time meeting. They last wore them for their game against the Vikings in London.

