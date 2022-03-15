Invaluable Saints Defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Had His Most Productive Campaign in 2021

Coming off his best season, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was one of the key players on one of the NFL's best defenses. Now the subject of trade rumors involving Texans QB Deshaun Watson, would New Orleans part with one of their top players?

University of Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was projected to be a 2nd Round choice as the 2019 NFL Draft approached. When Gardner-Johnson dropped past the third round, the New Orleans Saints traded up to select him with the third pick of the 4th round.

Gardner-Johnson made an immediate impact as a rookie in 2019. He appeared in every contest and intercepted one pass, broke up nine others, recorded six tackles for loss, and supplied seven QB pressures. His strong play over the second half of the year earned him a spot on the 2019 NFL All-Rookie Team.

Gardner-Johnson had an even better sophomore campaign. He'd start 15 of the Saints 17 contests, including playoffs, and appeared in 861 (88%) of the team’s defensive snaps. Gardner-Johnson's 2020 season included an interception, 13 passes broken up, a sack, 6 pressures, and 5 tackles for loss.

As the 2021 season approached, Gardner-Johnson had developed into one of the defense's most valued pieces. The budding star would have an even bigger influence in his third NFL season.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) squares off against Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

Gardner-Johnson and the rest of the defensive backfield suffocated Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his receivers in a 38-3 opening day rout of Green Bay. After missing a Week 2 loss at Carolina, he'd return to record a sack and 2 tackles for loss among five stops in a road win over the Patriots.

Gardner-Johnson and the rest of the Saints defense were torched in a Week 4 home loss to the Giants. He and the entire unit rebounded with a road victory at Washington, with Gardner-Johnson contributing five solo tackles.

Another strong defensive effort by the Saints propelled them to a 13-10 Monday Night win at Seattle in Week 7. Gardner-Johnson had a QB pressure and five tackles while helping limit the Seahawks to just 129 passing yards.

Gardner-Johnson recorded his first interception of the year at home against Tampa Bay in Week 8. His second quarter pick of Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set the Saints up for a key touchdown in an eventual 36-27 victory. He'd leave the following week's loss to Atlanta with a foot injury early in the game. The injury would sideline him for the next four games.

Upon his return during a Week 14 win over the Jets, Gardner-Johnson appeared in limited snaps but helped the Saints end a five-game losing streak. He'd have arguably his best outing of the year the following week in a 9-0 road upset of the Buccaneers.

Gardner-Johnson notched his second interception of the season, picking off Brady to snuff out a fourth quarter Buccaneers drive. He had a season-high 6 solo tackles in the win and helped provide the stifling coverage that limited Brady to only 184 net passing yards.

New Orleans had a strong defensive effort in a Week 16 loss to Miami, but couldn't overcome the Covid-related loss of 23 players. Gardner-Johnson still contributed 7 tackles (one for loss) while playing 98% of the defensive snaps.

Gardner-Johnson had another standout performance during an 18-10 Week 17 win over Carolina. He intercepted one pass, broke up another, and recorded a sack, tackle for loss, and 2 pressures in the victory. He'd end his season with a broken up throw and four tackles in a win at Atlanta.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had a career-high 3 interceptions and 2 sacks in the 2021-22 season. He allowed just 63% completion rate when targeted and broke up 7 passes while recording 4 tackles for loss and 5 pressures.

One of the NFL's most versatile defensive backs, Gardner-Johnson fueled the Saints highly ranked run defense with standout play at the line of scrimmage. He's also considered one of the league's best in slot coverage, able to take on top-tier wideouts and tight ends.

Gardner-Johnson is also an emotional spark plug on one of the NFL's best defenses. He's an agitator and world-class trash talker able to get inside the heads of even the most stable opponents. New Orleans was 9-3 in games he played in 2021.

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) breaks up a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. Credit: nflmocks.com

The 24-year-old Gardner-Johnson is entering the last year of his rookie contract in 2022 and could be in line for a big contract extension. He’s also been the subject of recent trade rumors involving Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

If true, dealing Gardner-Johnson would rob the Saints of one of their finest players. He’s a defender who plays multiple roles at a high level and whose tremendous versatility elevates the New Orleans defense into an elite unit.

