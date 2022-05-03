Saints 2022 Draft Pick Profiles: Chris Olave

Taking a closer look at the first of two first-round draft choices and newest Ohio State Buckeye to join the New Orleans Saints.

With the 11th choice in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected WR Chris Olave out of Ohio State. The Saints had to trade third and fourth round picks to Washington to move up from Number 16 to 11 and make Olave the third receiver off the board.

Olave, along with the return of All-Pro WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston, are expected to exponentially improve a passing attack that plummeted to 32nd in the NFL last season. He is the fifth Buckeyes player drafted by the Saints in the last seven years.

Here is a closer look at the tenth Ohio State player drafted by New Orleans since 2002.

CHRIS OLAVE, WR

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave (2) after a reception against the Maryland Terrapins. Joshua A. Bickel / USA TODAY NETWORK

A graduate of Mission Hills High School near San Diego, CA., Olave came to Columbus after an exceptional senior season. After a freshman contribution of 12 catches for 197 yards and 3 scores for the Buckeyes in 2018, he’d establish himself as one of the country's best receivers.

Olave caught 48 passes for 848 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019. He led the team in receiving yards, touchdowns, and was second in the Big Ten in touchdowns. During a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, he’d finish second in the Big Ten with 729 yards on 50 receptions and scored 7 times.

After 1st Team All-Big Ten accolades in 2020, Olave returned for his senior campaign to repeat the feat and earn 2nd Team All-American honors. Olave had 65 receptions for 936 yards, but finished third on the team in both categories. His 13 touchdown receptions led the Big Ten and sixth in the country.

Olave's 35 career touchdown catches are first in the prestigious history of the Ohio State program. He further boosted his draft stock by blazing a 4.39 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Olave has an elite blend of speed and ball skills that threatens defenses on all three levels. He’s the sharpest route runner in the 2022 draft class.

The ability to play outside and in the slot makes Olave a versatile weapon against defenses. His play strength came into question from scouts.

Olave is less than 190-Lbs. on a six-foot frame and could have troubles against physical corners. He’s also shown a hard time working back to his quarterback on broken plays through traffic.

Olave ran an extensive route tree in college for a pro-style offense. He gets a smooth release off the line of scrimmage and eats up cushions quickly. His speed and sharp release out of breaks creates instant separation. When the ball is in the air, Olave shows an elite extra gear.

As an intermediate receiver, Olave disguises his routes well. He has outstanding hands and body control in traffic on contested throws. His ball skills can result in highlght reel catches and he's proven to be a reliable target on third downs.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) hauls in a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

More than just a mechanical route runner, Olave has good recognition of opposing coverages and will make necessary adjustments. His yards after catch numbers in college were just average. However, he has the burst and athleticism to be dangerous on short receptions.

The return of Michael Thomas should draw an opponent's best coverage. Olave has the traits to thrive as a Number 2 receiver immediately. He also has the tools as a route runner and pass catcher to quickly develop into a featured target for the Saints offense.

