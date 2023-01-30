Saints and Senior Bowl Track History
It's Senior Bowl week, and there's plenty of reasons to be excited about. The Saints will have four coaches in Mobile, with two assistants on each team. The American Team will have Declan Doyle (tight ends) and Corey Robinson (safeties), while the National Team will have Ronald Curry (offensive coordinator) and D.J. Williams (tight ends).
New Orleans will also have plenty of scouts and executives in attendance, and we should also see other coaches around for the week of festivities. They've had a knack for finding talent here, and this year should be no different with 120-plus of college's best on display.
Here's some of the track history for the Saints and the Senior Bowl.
Recent Saints Draft Picks Who Attended Senior Bowl
- 2022: Trevor Penning (1st Round), Alontae Taylor (2nd Round), D'Marco Jackson (6th Round)
- 2021: Payton Turner (1st Round), Ian Book (4th Round)
- 2020: Adam Trautman (3rd Round), Zack Baun (3rd Round)
- 2019: Erik McCoy (2nd Round)
- 2018: Marcus Davenport (1st Round), Tre'Quan Smith (3rd Round(
- 2017: Alex Anzalone (3rd Round)
Some others like Sheldon Rankins (2016), Garrett Grayson (2015), Hau'oli Kikaha (2015), and Stephone Anthony (2015) also came from the Senior Bowl. The undrafted process has also led to the team adding players like Calvin Throckmorton (2020) and Carl Granderson (2019), who have both turned out to play big roles for the team.
We'll see whether or not the Saints get some draft picks for Sean Payton, but we can count on New Orleans meeting with all the prospects and likely coming away with at least one or two players from the Senior Bowl.
