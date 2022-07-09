Saints Rookie Spotlight: WR Dai'Jean Dixon

The New Orleans Saints are giving a shot to a local product just praying to make the squad. Dai'Jean Dixon won state championships with Edna Karr before moving on to Nichols State, where he became one of the most prolific weapons in school history.

Dixon has made quite an impression since rookie minicamp, getting noticed enough for coaches to engage throughout practice and Jameis Winston to extend a Miami workout invitation.

Dixon says even he notices the improvements being made and feels like he is "making an impression and really just looking forward to making the 53-man roster. I can contribute more to the team."

Life as a rookie "is what you make it. So in this situation, it is what you make it. If you work hard every day, if you're studying, if you are building connections and making sure that you know the staff knows, your coaches, and your teammates, then everything will fall in place. It's like, not a big adjustment. It's just more of just getting accustomed to the game speed and everything, I believe."

Preparing for the professional grind is "more mental than anything on this level. I'm out there making plays, trying to make a play day. Trying to make sure that I know my assignments and my alignment. It's really just like more of a mental thing. It's not in college or high school. They are not going to baby you. They pay you. It's your job now. I mean, it's something that we've always been doing. But now we getting paid for it. So it's like, it's up to you if you want to keep getting paid. If you want to stay on his team, if you want to earn a starting spot, it's just all you really at the end of the day."

Dixon approaches the classroom with the same attention to detail as the on-field physical tests. He does not want WR Coach Kodi Burns "on our butts" after HC Dennis Allen stops yelling about a failed assignment. Dixon's work reflects the work of the coaches trying to help him realize an NFL dream. The Edna Karr product refused to let someone down by being lackadaisical at this point, especially if that someone is the mother whom he credits with getting him through the toughest challenges in his life.

Dixon explained, "I feel like everything happens for a reason. And I'm meant to be in this position. So I feel like the trials and tribulations I went through. For this reason, I feel like everything that I went through before I got here was just preparation for now and what's next to come… I'm gonna make sure I do what I'm supposed to do. I have a kid. I got a family. I got brothers, I have a mom, a single mom. So as a lot of weight on my back and a lot of motivation."

The roster hopeful is listening to as much advice as possible, especially from other Louisiana talents on the roster like Jarvis Landry. Dixson told Saints News Network, "I take heed to a lot of advice that everybody gives me. They don't really matter who you know, I'm listening to you. I'm all ears. And I'm really, I'm just excited. I'm just excited, and everything I went through before is just really set me up for the future. So I feel like I'm prepared, and I'm still learning. I'm a young man. I got a lot more grind in me."

As for the obstacles standing in his way, both past and present, "I just think that it's about the way you present yourself, the way that you carry yourself through life. So I feel like if I'm doing it right, if I'm presenting myself well and carry myself like a man, I'll be alright. Nobody should have these bad impressions of me…Honestly, I don't even think it matters. Because I put God above things, and if it wasn't meant for me, I wouldn't be here right now. I probably be doing something else."

Dai'Jean will have stiff competition making the Saints' 53-man roster. New Orleans has Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty, and Tre'Quan Smith as the receiving corps favorites. Still, Dixon stood out at the Saints' rookie minicamp and received an invitation to training camp.

Expect the Edna Karr and Nicholls State star to use his size and speed to his advantage during the camp sessions. After 235 receptions and 3,802 yards for 35 touchdowns in his collegiate career with the Colonels, it wouldn't be shocking if Dixon makes the roster in a support role or special teams contributor.

