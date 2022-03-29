Saints' Taysom Hill to Take on a New Role for New Orleans

Taysom Hill will have a more focused role with the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

New Orleans Saints utility weapon Taysom Hill may finally have a defined role. New Saints coach Dennis Allen spoke about a potential plan for Hill at the NFL's annual owners meeting. John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports Allen's plan for Hill was to focus on the tight end position.

It has been reported that Hill would no longer be in the Saints plans at quarterback. Allen's comments all but confirms those reports. The team looks ready to move forward with Jameis Winston at quarterback, at least for the short-term future. Winston was re-signed to a two-year contract last week after going 5-2 as a starter last year.

Hill, who turns 32 in August, came to New Orleans in 2017 after being released by Green Bay as an undrafted rookie. After playing quarterback in college at BYU, he got on the field late in 2017 by playing on special teams.

Taysom Hill became a cult hero among Saints fans in 2018 because of his versatility and high-effort play. A bruising and dynamic runner, Hill became more involved in the offensive game plans.

Taysom the Quarterback

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hill continued to work at quarterback during training camps and would even have game packages designed for him during the season. When QB Drew Brees went down with a serious rib injury in 2020, Hill surprisingly got the starting nod in his place.

Hill kept the Saints in playoff contention by going 3-1 as a starter while Brees was sidelined. He completed 72% of his throws during those four outings while averaging 208 yards passing with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

As has been the case throughout his career, Hill’s best weapon was his legs. He rushed for 209 yards in his four starts at quarterback, scoring four more touchdowns.

Hill struggled with nagging injuries throughout the 2021 season. He dealt with a concussion, a broken finger on his throwing hand, and a foot injury during the year. When Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 8, veteran Trevor Siemian was tasked with starting duties over a banged-up Hill.

Siemian put up decent numbers but was 0-4 as a starter. Hill was given the starting nod during a Week 13 clash with Dallas. It was a role he’d hold for the rest of the year, aside from one Covid-related absence.

Hill went 4-1 as a starter last season, nearly helping the Saints to the playoffs after their mid-season slump. He’d play with a brace on his throwing hand, but exhibited toughness and brought stability to the position.

Even with the injury, Hill completed 56% of his throws for 922 yards with 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions during his starts behind center. All four of those picks came against Dallas, when he first injured his hand.

Hill's legs were again his biggest asset to the offense. In his five starts at quarterback, Hill rushed for 270 yards and two scores while averaging 5.4 per run.

Hill has completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,075 yards with 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in his career. His athleticism and toughness present a tough matchup for opposing defenses. However, Hill continued to struggle with his accuracy and inability to read coverages. Those shortcomings limited Hill and the entire offensive attack.

Taysom the Runner

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs past against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

At 6’2” and 221-Lbs., Hill has tremendous strength and toughness as a runner. He also has sprinters speed and good vision in the open field. That combination makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders and coaches when he’s in the backfield.

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton had complete confidence in Hill as a runner in any situation. Hill would routinely bulldoze defensive players, but also had the speed to outrun defenders to create big plays.

Hill has averaged 5.4/carry and rushed for 1,256 yards and 16 touchdowns over the last four years with New Orleans in part-time duty. He had a team-high 5 rushing touchdowns in 2021, while his 374 rushing yards were second on the team.

As the Week 13 starting quarterback against the Cowboys, Hill turned in a career-high 101 rushing yards. Despite sustaining his hand injury during that game, Hill accounted for 375 of his team's 405 total yards. Aside from RB Alvin Kamara, Hill was the team's only consistent offensive threat down the stretch of the season.

Hill’s new position may be listed at tight end. Expect Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael to continue designing packages for him out of the backfield. Don't expect Hill to put on a great deal of bulk for the position switch. He’s far too talented as a runner to take him out of the backfield completely.

While Hill had an immediate impact as a runner once inserted into the offense, his contribution as a receiver took time.

Taysom the Receiver

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) catches a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Credit: ESPN.com

Hill wouldn't catch his first NFL pass until Week 4 of the 2018 season. It resulted in a loss of four yards. Despite his increased use as a runner during 2018, he’d catch only 3 passes for 4 yards during the regular season.

A 2-yard scoring reception from Drew Brees during the 2019 NFC Championship Game was the first touchdown catch of Hill’s career. In the following training camp, he’d be given an even bigger role in the offense.

With his use as a ‘‘gadget player'' expanded, Hill caught 19 passes for 234 yards in 2019. His 6 touchdown receptions were the second most on the team. He’d take his game to another level in the playoffs.

The Saints were upset by the Minnesota Vikings at home in the 2020 Wild-Card Playoff round. It was a listless performance against an inferior opponent by most of the team. However, a herculean effort from Taysom Hill nearly lifted New Orleans to victory.

Hill completed one throw for 50 yards against the Vikings and added another 50 yards on four rushes. He also caught 2 passes for 25 yards, including an expertly 20-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to bring the Saints from behind. His 125 total yards on just seven touches were overshadowed by the 26-20 overtime loss.

Hill’s duties at quarterback the last two years limited his use as a receiver and offensive weapon. His rushing output was affected little. However, Hill had just 14 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets over the last two years.

Taysom Hill’s audition as an NFL quarterback may be over. However, he should still be an important part of an offense that struggled to find playmakers in 2021. The athletic Hill will also play an even larger role on special teams, another area he excelled at between 2017 and 2019.

Hill’s hard-working nature has been overshadowed by his incredible athleticism and versatility. He is a student of the game and has had to learn multiple positions to perfect his ‘‘jack-of-all-trades’’ responsibilities.

Limited as a route runner, Hill’s receiving abilities will undoubtedly expand as he devotes more time to his new position. Expect him to continue to see time in the backfield as a runner, but Hill may be an even more valuable weapon around the offensive formation.

Opponents may underestimate Taysom Hill as a tight end, but would do so at their own peril.

Read More Saints News