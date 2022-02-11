Report: Saints Will Interview Colts Assistant Scottie Montgomery for OC Position

New Orleans to interview Indianapolis RB Coach Scottie Montgomery for their offensive coordinator spot, according to reports.

Montgomery, 46, is the second official interview at offensive coordinator. The team will also speak to newly hired Dallas Cowboys receivers coach Robert Prince for the position on Friday. Pete Carmichael had held the job since 2009, but will remain with the franchise in a different capacity.

Former East Carolina Pirates head coach Scottie Montgomery. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Montgomery had a three-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos as a reserve wideout from 2000 to 2002. He also saw time on the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders.

Montgomery got his first coaching job as the wide receivers coach for Duke University in 2006, his alma mater. He served in that role until 2009. The Pittsburgh Steelers brought him on as receivers coach in 2010, where he'd remain until 2012.

After a changeover in the Steelers offensive staff, Montgomery would return to Duke as an offensive assistant from 2013 to 2015. He was hired by East Carolina as a head coach in 2016. Montgomery had a 9-26 record in three years at East Carolina.

The University of Maryland brought Montgomery on as offensive coordinator in 2019. He'd serve in that capacity for two years before the Colts brought him on as their running backs coach last year.

Montgomery helped coordinate an Indianapolis offense that finished second in the NFL in rushing yardage and average per rush. Colts RB led the league with 1,811 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns in 2021.

New Orleans held a lowly 28th ranking in total offense a year ago. They ranked 15th in rushing, but dead last in passing production.

Newly promoted Saints head coach Dennis Allen replaces Sean Payton, who stepped down last month.

Allen has already added Doug Marrone and John Morton to the offensive staff. Former assistants Curtis Johnson, Dan Dalrymple, Brendan Nugent, and Jim Chaney are no longer with the team.

