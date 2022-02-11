Cam Jordan Talks Dennis Allen, Saints Quarterback Situation

Cam Jordan joined SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday to talk about several things related to the Saints, but his comments about the quarterback situation are what's interesting.

Cam Jordan appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio live from Radio Row in Los Angeles on Friday. Jordan talked about the Saints hiring Dennis Allen as their new head coach, how the Saints stack up against the rest of the NFC South, and the quarterback situation.

One day when Cam Jordan retires, we're going to see him do something that involves his high charisma. For now, we just enjoy the process. What he said about Aaron Rodgers was particularly interesting, when talking about the possible options that could go into New Orleans for 2022.

"Defense wins championship, and I'm always going to rest my head," Jordan said.

"Now, do we have to have a solid quarterback? Absolutely. And can we win with Taysom (Hill)? Sure we can. And can we win with Jameis (Winston)? Absolutely. And do I think that if we get an Aaron Rodgers will we be in a Super Bowl? Yes, I will be sizing up my finger for which finger it's going to be on.”

Jordan added, "If we get a Russell Wilson, I'm going to be like, 'Hey, how many are we going to get?' I'm going to simply say, sure with an elite quarterback, we'll have a 99.5 percent chance to win the Super Bowl. I can't guarantee 100 percent, but I have to feel like anything the black and gold does has steered us in the right way."

New Orleans is going to need to find their next coordinators, and getting a good one could go a long way to get a strong quarterback in the building. The price, timing, and availability are always going to be what makes this click.

Cam Jordan on Dennis Allen

As you'd imagine, Jordan was super supportive of Dennis Allen.

"It's the guy that we know that we can win with," Jordan said.

He added that the ship's still going to sail, citing the job Allen did filling in for Sean Payton against the Buccaneers. Allen will have his work cut out for him, but the playcalling duties will still remain with him.

