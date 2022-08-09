Tyrann Mathieu Sees Saints 'Stacking Good Days' at Training Camp

Tyrann Mathieu is a New Orleans "Homeboy" who had little doubt about where he wanted to play next in his NFL career.

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints were "the only team that I had visited during the free-agency period," Mathieu mentioned to NFL Network's Slater and Tomlinson. "For me, I was kind of hoping and praying that it was going to come to workout. And obviously going through the draft realizing that they [Saints] didn't get a safety. I was like, here it comes, it happened."

New Orleans is fortunate to have a playmaker at the safety position after Marcus Williams left via free agency and Malcolm Jenkins retired. Dennis Allen has meticulously built one of the top and well-respected defenses in the National Football League.

This fact wasn't lost on Mathieu, "These guys have already been a top-five defense before I got here. I think obviously, the first level, second level, and third level. I think we got real players at their role positions...we got great player all over the this defense. So, it's gonna be fun."

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton brought a winning culture to New Orleans. Dennis Allen has seamlessly continued the players' confidence in that culture. " I think D.A. [Dennis Allen] is doing a great job of continuing. And then to players as well. A lot of guys love the city and love to play here. They love playing in the Superdome," Mathieu smiled when commenting.

Mathieu told Tomlinson he believes the Saints will allow him to "showcase my versatility," playing deep safety or lining up at the line of scrimmage on defense.

You can sense Mathieu likes his decision to sign with New Orleans. He said of Jameis Winston, "he's one of the hardest workers I've been around," which includes the former NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Whether it's teammates, coaches, or the fans, Tyrann Mathieu will mirror the energy and passion that is "getting real competitive" in Saints training camp practices. He remarked about "stacking good days" and "holding each other accountable." Trademarks of good teams. If the trend continues, New Orleans will be in control of its destiny before the final gun sounds in Week 17.

