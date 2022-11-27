Saints vs. 49ers Live Game Thread
The Saints have yet to win back-to-back games this season, and they have a chance to pull it off in Santa Clara when they take on the 49ers.
Week 12 sees the Saints (4-7) in Santa Clara to take on the 49ers (6-4) in a game that New Orleans could certainly use. Dennis Allen's team has yet to put together back-to-back wins on the year, and it would be a great time to do it. Stay tuned to all of the Sunday action with our weekly game thread.
Game Updates
Scoring
- 49ers, 24-yard field goal by Robbie Gould (11-38, 4:54), 3-0
Big Saints Plays
Big time hookup from Andy Dalton to Rashid Shaheed.
Welcome back, Cam Jordan.
