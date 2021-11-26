Saints-Bills Halftime Report
The Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints halftime report on the stats, action, and injuries in the first half from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
SERIES NOTES
The Saints and Bills have met 11 times with New Orleans holding a 7-4 lead riding a five-game winning streak in the series. The Saints have a 3-3 record in home contests Two of the games have been decided by a touchdown or less, one by four points. The teams first faced off in 1973, as the Saints recorded a 13-0 shutout, the first in club history and didn’t meet again for seven years.
PREGAME NOTES
Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram will not be in the Saints backfield. Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery will be the bellcows for the evening. It's going to make it difficult for Trevor Siemian. Especially, if the Saints receivers don't make the Bills secondary pay in coverage.
Saints will honor Drew Brees at halftime.
FIRST QUARTER
Saints- 1st Drive
- 3-and-out on their first possession.
Bills - 1st Drive
- 1st play, poor tackling by the Saints defenders allows Diggs to gain a first down.
- Josh Allen RPO
- Allen testing Adebo early
- Saints missed several tackles in the backfield
- J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox for 7-yard touchdown
- Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 5:54 minutes
Bills 7, Saints 0 - 7:09 in 1st Qtr.
Saints-2nd Drive
- Deonte Harris 15 yard return
- 1st down with swing pass to Ty Montgomery
- 14-yard passing play to Tre'Quan Smith, first down.
- Addison sacks Siemian and stalls the Saints drive.
Bills-2nd Drive
- Bills are still using the running game effectively against New Orleans.
- Allen escaped the pocket for a first down after the Saints secondary locked up the receivers.
- Big O was on Allen and the QB had to get rid of the football to avoid a sack.
- Granderson sacks Allen. Bills to punt.
Inside the First Quarter
- 3rd down conversions: Saints 0/2, Bills 2/3
- Time: Saints - 5:45 , Bills - 9:15
- Penalties: Saints - 1, Bills - 0
- Marcus Williams led with 4 tackles in the first quarter.
- LB Andrew Dowell out with a concussion.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Bills 7, Saints 0
SECOND QUARTER
Saints - 3rd Drive
- Jones picked up the first down after Humphrey 9-yard reception on first down.
- 3rd and 10, Sean Payton dials up a draw play. Montgomery gained 8 yards.
- Jones unable to rush for the first down. The Bills defense sniffed out the rushing play and tackle Jones for a 5-yard loss.
- Turnover on downs.
Bills - 3rd Drive
- New Orleans having trouble when Allen rolls out.
- LB Elliss blitzed and sacked Allen and stalled the drive.
- Bass kick for 34 yards
- Drive: 7 plays 38 yards, 4:00 minutes
Bills 10, Saints 0
Saints - 4th Drive
- Fourth and inches, Siemian keeper to convert.
- Siemian misfires on passes. Punt
Bills - 4th Drive
- Former Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders picks up the first down.
- Allen pass intended for Diggs was intercepted by Roby at the 49-yard line.
Saints - 5th Drive
- Can New Orleans score before halftime?
- Fake Punt by Gillikin tossed over the head of Lil' Jordan Humphrey.
- Buffalo gets the football at the 49-yard line.
- 1:47 remaining in the first half.
Bills - 5th Drive
- Bill drive withing scoring position a the 6-yard line.
- Kwon Alexander intercepted the football after Cam Jordan hit Allen's arm on the pass play.
HALFTIME SCORE
Bill 10, Saints 0
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Saints
- Trevor Siemian: 7/13, 68 yards
- Tony Jones Jr : 7 rushes, 6 yards
- Ty Montgomery: 2 rushes, 6 yards
- Marcus Williams: 2 passes defended
- Kwon Alexander: 1 INT
- Roby: 1 INT
Bills
- Josh Allen: 13/16, 123 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 79.9 QBR; 4 rushes, 20 yards,
- S. Diggs: 3 rec, 30 yards
- M. Breida: 3 rushes, 28 yards
- D. Knox: 2 rec., 8 yards, 1 TD
