The Saints placed rookie linebacker D'Marco Jackson on injured reserve, according to the Tuesday afternoon NFL transaction report. This ends his season.

TRAINING CAMP RECAPS: Day 12 | Day 11 | Day 10 | Day 9 | Day 8 | Day 7 | Day 6 | Day 5 | Day 4 | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1

Jackson, the team's fifth-round pick (161st overall), had been missing from training camp the past several days. He was someone who had a couple of good plays during the first few days of camp, and it's unclear as to what put him on injured reserve. He was a player who could have made a large impact on special teams.

The team is also down Zack Baun at the linebacker spot. The Saints signed Chase Hansen after Kiko Alonso came back for a one-day stint and decided to retire. Expect New Orleans to have some more workouts here and potentially bring on another to the room.

In other news, Marcus Davenport was activated off the PUP list. Dylan Mabin was also officially placed on injured reserve, and the signing of T.J. Carter went official.

Recent Saints News Network Articles: