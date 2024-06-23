Johnathan Abram In Position To Grab A Bigger Role In The New Orleans Saints Defense
The New Orleans Saints have had varied success when signing under-the-radar veteran free agents over recent seasons. Demario Davis would go on to be the second best free-agent acquisition in franchise history, behind only Drew Brees. Others, like DT Malcom Brown, DE Alex Okafor, LB A.J. Klein, CB Janoris Jenkins, WR Ted Ginn, and RB Latavious Murray may not have been splashy signings but made key contributions in short stints with the Saints.
Jenkins, Brown, and Ginn were two former high draft picks that were looking to revitalize their careers with the Saints. Sometimes reclamation projects like that turn out to be successful finds. Other times (ie; James Laurinaitis, Eli Apple), they are moves that actually set the team back.
There is one player on the current New Orleans roster that was signed last year who could go either way on this spectrum. Like some of the others named above, he is a former high draft pick that showed some promise in his first year with the team.
Johnathan Abram, S
Abram was the 27th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders out of Mississippi State. The second defensive back chosen that year, Abram had two interceptions and broke up 10 passes along with 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in his two seasons with the Bulldogs. He'd end his collegiate career as a 1st Team All-SEC selection.
In the first game of his 2019 rookie year, Abram tore his rotator cuff and would miss the rest of the season. He'd be ready for the beginning of the following year, showing the promise of a first-round pick early on. In the season opener, Abram recorded his first career interception and led all defenders with 13 tackles.
Despite playing in only 13 games in 2020, Abram led the Raiders with 86 tackles. Three of those were for loss, as he also added two interceptions and six passes broken up. However, some serious issues in his coverage ability were quickly emerging. He allowed an eye-popping 81.8% completion percentage when targeted that season.
Abram's liability in coverage continued to be on display in 2021. He allowed nearly 80% completion rate while breaking up only four passes and recording an interception. He'd have a career-best 116 tackles, second on the team, with five of those for negative yardage. It was clear that the Raiders were limited with the way they could use their former first-round selection.
Abram appeared in only eight games for Las Vegas in 2022 before being released at mid-season. The Green Bay Packers picked him up off waivers, where he'd play three games before being let go again. He'd play out the last five weeks with the Seattle Seahawks, starting the final two contests but making little impact.
New Orleans added Abram to their defensive backfield last spring. He'd spend eight of the first 11 weeks as an inactive but would get his opportunities during the course of the season. He would appear in a total of nine games, playing 35% (208) of the defensive snaps in those contests.
When S Marcus Maye was suspended for three games between weeks 3 and 5, Abram was elevated into a larger role. Maye also missed the last six games of the year with injury, giving Abram another opportunity. Abram would start one of the games while Maye was suspended and see significant snaps in another, then started the season's last two contests.
Most of Abram's defensive action (196 snaps) came in those four games. For the season, he had one interception, forced one fumble, and had a tackle for loss among 26 total stops. Somewhat surprisingly, he'd also turn out to be a key contributor on special teams. Abram played 114 snaps on special teams for the Saints, the most of his five-year career.
Maye was released by New Orleans after the season. Aside from signing former Lions S Will Harris, the team did little else at the position this offseason. Some believe that Abram could be on the roster bubble, especially if third-year CB Alontae Taylor sees some reps at safety. However, Abram could also find himself competing with second-year S Jordan Howden and Harris for a starting role alongside Tyrann Mathieu.
Johnathan Abram, who's just 27, is a physical player that plays aggressively around the line of scrimmage. Yes, he is undoubtedly a major liability in coverage. However, the Saints have a deep and talented cornerback unit and Mathieu has outstanding range on the back end.
New Orleans coaches used Abram smartly last season. If he is in coverage, it is best in a two-high safety alignment. He's most effective around the line of scrimmage, where his physicality makes him almost like an extra linebacker.
Abram doesn't have the versatility of some of the other defensive backs on the roster. However, he could be effective in a clearly defined role, with his experience and special teams willingness being two valuable attributes that could help him stick on the roster and revitalize a once promising career.