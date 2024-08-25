Saints Face Crucial Roster Decisions: The Stakes Are High
NEW ORLEANS -- It's never easy, but the Saints and 31 other NFL teams have to make some big decisions soon. Tuesday's cut down date will be particularly intriguing for New Orleans, as all clubs have to be in compliance with the 53-man roster by 3 p.m. CT.
We've seen teams already trimming their rosters, giving some players a head start in their quest to find a new team. It's a tough business, seeing some 1,184 players getting cut with only 43.2% (512) getting another opportunity on the practice squad.
“I think we've got some tough decisions to make over the next 48 hours or whatever the case may be," Dennis Allen said following the preseason loss to the Titans.
Allen said later on the cuts, "That's always tough, and look, these guys have worked extremely hard...go back to all to the beginning of the offseason program, through the OTAs, minicamp, training camp, preseason games...these guys put their heart and soul into this. Young guys. Vet guys, and so it's always a tough deal."
While this becomes more of a reality, the stakes could not be higher for New Orleans. They absolutely have to get this thing right after being three years removed from the playoffs. If there's something not right, then this is the time to make it right. For instance, I was told by a very reliable source that the team is looking to add a tackle. Now, whether that's through free agency or waivers remains to be seen, but if that is involving replacing Trevor Penning or getting better depth behind him, it's an area on the line that they can't afford to have as a liability.
There's obviously a lot of intrigue as to what will happen with some players and their future, like Kendre Miller. Based on the play and availability of Jordan Mims, it's hard to leave someone like him off the roster. The same could be said at a number of positions on the team.
The Saints coaching staff and front office will certainly put their heads together on Monday, as the players will have a day off. I've talked to multiple players who feel great about their camp, and that's where I feel they're going to lean on when piecing together their roster, not that the preseason doesn't count, as it absolutely matters. Some sources I've talked to have already said teams have inquired about some players on the Saints roster. It's just the nature of the business.
The bottom line is this. No matter how New Orleans pieces together their final roster and practice squad, it has to be the right one. There's no excuses to hide behind. The roster is the roster and they need to go out and execute. If you don't have what's on there now, then go find it. The dilemma is that it needs to be sooner rather than later.