An Unlikely Hero: Aaron Brooks' Incredible Record-Setting, Playoff-Winning First Season With The New Orleans Saints
The reigning Super Bowl Champions were salivating and ready to rattle to the new Saints starting quarterback — Aaron Brooks. The week before, the Oakland Raiders defensive end Lance Johnstone injured Jeff Blake in a 31-22 loss. Brooks completed 14/22 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
A NEW HOPE
Offensive coordinator Mike McCarthy gave final instructions as the second-string signal-caller tilted his head to listen carefully, then calmly trotted into the team's huddle. Brooks guided the Saints to a 31-24 victory at TWA Dome, tying the Rams with an 8-4 record in the NFC West.
He registered 17/29 completions for 190 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and rushed seven times for 34 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A star was born as he became "the first quarterback in NFL history to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions on the road in his first career start."
McCarthy played a pivotal role in developing the University of Virginia product, who sat his rookie season as he sat the bench behind Hall of Famer Brett Favre and backup Matt Hasselbeck. Quietly, the new OC McCarthy influenced the preseason trade, sending Brooks and tight end Lamont Hall in exchange for a third-round pick and linebacker K.D. Hall.
Haslett's team and young quarterback grew confident. Brooks would set a then-NFL and franchise record for a first-time starter by passing for 441 yards. He also notched two passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and 13 rushing yards in the 38-23 losing effort.
To place Brooks' achievement in perspective, the Rams (2002) Marc Bulger threw for 453 yards and four touchdowns in his fourth career NFL game, substituting for the injured Kurt Warner. This past season, Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud eclipsed every first-year starter with 470 passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero picks on the afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Still, in the regular-season finale, New Orleans' rookie head coach, rookie offensive coordinator, and first-year starting quarterback were on the verge of winning the NFC West title. Unfortunately, they lost to the Rams, 26-21, but won the division.
Brooks was 3-2 as the starter would host St. Louis in the Superdome the following week in the NFC Wild Card game. The atmosphere was incredible, and the Who Dat Nation was in a frenzy.
Warner and Brooks traded blows early. The Saints were short of another star as wideout Joe Horn would sustain an injury and Ricky Williams was on the sidelines. He turned to Willie Jackson to riddle the Rams' secondary.
The second half was all New Orleans when, in the fourth quarter, Brooks rifled a third touchdown pass to wide receiver Willie Jackson to expand the lead to 31-7. Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk rallied to a 31-28 game. The Saints couldn't move the football and punted to Az-Zahir Hakim, who muffed the punt; Brian Milne pounced onto the football. Jim Henderson's "Hakim Dropped The Ball" call is cemented in Saints folklore.
All I recall were the deafening cheers, ecstatic Who Dats, and many hugs across the Dome. We didn't leave the building for over 30 minutes, rehashing with Saints fans and stunned.
Brooks became the first New Orleans Saints quarterback to win a playoff game. The unlikely hero did it in his first season as a starter.
AFTER THE STORM
Today, Aaron Brooks is a land developer back home in Virginia. Despite the visions of his backward pass in San Diego and a horrid final season spent on the road after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the Superdome and most of the Gulf Coast region, Aaron Brooks is a New Orleans Saints legend.
At some point, he and the Saints organization mended fences after his release in 2006. Brooks and former teammate, kicker John Carney, were inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame's Class of 2014. Most will recall their embrace on the cover of Sports Illustrated after Carney's game-winning kick sometime in the 2005 season.
For Brooks, no more supporting stats are necessary.