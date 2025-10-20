Blockbuster Saints-49ers Trade Buzz Makes No Sense After Chris Olave Update
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of potential trade candidates on their roster, and they're expected to sell at the trade deadline this year.
Wide receiver Chris Olave is the top trade chip for the Saints. Trading Olave could land the Saints a top draft pick or two. It would help push the Saints closer to the rebuild they're heading toward.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today recently suggested the San Francisco 49ers could look to make a huge move for Olave in order to help push them closer toward the Super Bowl.
A Chris Olave trade wouldn't make any sense for the Saints
"San Francisco's wide receiver room has resembled a M*A*S*H unit in 2025. Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins have all missed time with injuries or suspension," Ostly wrote. "Tight end George Kittle's injury took away arguably their most dangerous pass-catcher for the last month. Brandon Aiyuk still seems weeks away from a return at best. New Orleans is in year one of the Kellen Moore regime.
"The Saints are 1-5 through six weeks but have played teams pretty close throughout the year. New Orleans has an aging roster, especially on defense, and could use extra draft capital to find more pieces for the future. Olave is in the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract and has struggled to stay healthy. He missed nine games last season with multiple concussions. Bringing an injury-prone wideout to an already injured position group may be misguided but could offer some reinforcements ahead of Aiyuk's return."
Olave doesn't make any sense as a trade candidate for the Saints because he's reportedly working on a contract extension with the team. Recently, Olave confirmed that the contract extension talks have been going on for weeks.
If there's mutual interest in re-signing the star wide receiver to New Orleans, a trade wouldn't make much sense. Trading for a pick would be quite risky if the Saints have a chance to re-sign Olave. A pick is made hoping that the player turns into a star. Olave already is a star.
While this would make sense for the 49ers, it wouldn't make sense for the Saints.
