Dallin Holker Has The Skills To Go From Fan Favorite To Legitimate Role Player In The New Orleans Saints Offense
The New Orleans Saints haven't put a lot of emphasis on the tight end position in recent years. Since trading Jimmy Graham after the 2014 season, the Saints have bypassed several athletic tight ends in the draft and affordable options in free agency. This has been especially true after free-agent acquisitions Coby Fleener and Jared Cook were disappointments.
The best tight end on the roster, Juwan Johnson, was an undrafted wideout in 2020 that was converted to tight end two years ago. Foster Moreau is a more traditional in-line tight end, but is limited as a receiver. Taysom Hill is a tight end in name only, with the majority of his contributions coming out of the backfield.
New Orleans did sign one of the more athletic pass catchers at the position after he surprisingly went undrafted. Already a fan favorite, this prospect has the receiving skills to possibly upgrade the position.
Dallin Holker, TE - Colorado State
Holker first committed to Brigham Young after graduating from Lehi High School in Utah. He showed promise as a true freshman in 2018, catching 19 passes for 235 yards and a score. For the next two years, Holker was out of football while completing missionary work in Chile.
Upon his return to BYU in 2021, Holker had 14 receptions for 200 yards and a score. An ankle injury limited him to just three games and nine catches for 86 yards the following year. He would transfer to Colorado State for the 2023 season.
In his only year with the Rams, Holker had a breakout campaign with 64 catches for 767 yards and six touchdowns. He earned 1st Team All-Mountain West and 2nd Team All-American honors while also getting named as a finalist for the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in college football.
An athletic pass catcher with elite hands, Holker could be a potential weapon as both an in-line tight end or out of the slot. He has enough speed and agility to be a mismatch for linebackers and threaten defenses down the field. His blocking needs work, but he shows a willingness to improve and nice pad level as a run blocker.
Holker snatches balls away from his frame with outstanding precision to give his quarterbacks an impressive catch radius. Showing excellent focus in traffic, Holker is terrific on contested balls and adjusts well to off-target throws with elite body control. He's also shown the ability to excel in an expanded route tree, a fairly rare trait for collegiate tight ends.
Holker has been well below average as a blocker. It's likely a major reason he wasn't drafted and will need to improve tremendously if he's to make an NFL roster. After missing two years for his mission work, some teams could have also viewed Holker as perhaps an older prospect with limited upside.
While a tough runner with a long stride, Holker hasn't shown much elusiveness after the catch. His route precedent also needs refinement. Too often, Holker created contested throws by drifting into his routes against zone or off-ball coverage. Sharper routes will also create better separation against man coverage.
Dallin Holker is already a fan favorite among several Saints fans. He has an uphill battle to make the active roster, but has a legitimate shot if he can improve his blocking and show the pass catching ability he did at Colorado State.
New Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak runs a scheme that has allowed athletic tight ends to put up outstanding numbers. Juwan Johnson should have a strong year in this scheme. Dallin Holker's receiving abilities not only gives him a chance to grab a roster spot, but may also allow him to be a legitimate contributor for New Orleans at the position.