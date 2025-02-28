Saints News Network

'Doesn't Love The Game': Why Popular Saints Mock Draft Target Could Slide

Should Tetairoa McMillan really be a top 10 pick?

Dakota Randall

Oct 26, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches a long pass while West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Trey Lathan (4) fails to defend against him during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Numerous mock drafts have the New Orleans Saints selecting receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the ninth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And that's been viewed as a great outcome, as many consider McMillan one of the top overall prospects in this year's class.

But the narrative changed throughout the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. In fact, some now might consider McMillan a reach with the No. 9 pick.

"I'm told his interviews this week and going forward are a critical piece of the puzzle (as they are for lots of guys)," Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi wrote of McMillan in a piece published Thursday. "In this case, however, there is a concern that McMillan doesn't love the game and can 'check out' if he's not getting his touches. I'm not sure the latter makes him abnormal for that position, but when you combine that with his lack of high-end speed, you start to see why he could fall out of the top 10.

"On the flip side, an assistant coach whose team needs a top receiver thinks McMillan is 'super smooth, surprisingly fluid (for his size) and still can eat space' because of his stride length (he's 6'5"). He added that while he doesn't love comps ('it's never apples to apples'), McMillan could be a 'Drake London-type' player. London has had 72, 69, and 100-catch seasons over his first three years in the league."

It's worth noting that McMillan on Friday confirmed he wouldn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine. Instead, he'll run the drill at Arizona's pro day.

Although opinions on McMillan appear to be mixed, the reality is he might be the best pure receiver prospect in this year's class -- depending on how you classify dual-threat phenom Travis Hunter. If the Saints believe in McMillan, they shouldn't hesitate to draft him with their first-round pick.

